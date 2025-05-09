The fun never ends…

May is upon us, and summer has slowly, but surely, snuck in. That said, is there really a ‘slow season’ in this town? We think not. Here are 9 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi in May 2025.

May 2: Hit up comedy season with Kevin Hart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation Middle East (@livenationme)

Yas Island’s former Chief Island Officer, Kevin Hart makes his return to the Etihad Arena this Friday, bringing his comedic genius and unique style of stand-up to town once again. The Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian is also a very successful actor, and is one of the biggest names in Hollywood thanks to his starring roles in films including Central Intelligence, Jumanji and The Secret Life of Pets. He’s just as famous for his equation with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on social media.

Tickets start from Dhs295 and are available via etihadarena.ae

May 7: Experience a rock legacy with Toto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOTO Official (@totothemselves)

The American rock band is playing next week at the Etihad Arena, and whether you’ve had Africa on repeat for years or you’re just heading over for a legendary live show, this is a night of rock history live. With 40 million albums sold, multiple Grammy Awards along the way, and a setlist stacked with classics, Toto’s sound has defined generations. Their fusion of rock, pop, jazz, and funk translates into a live show that’s nothing short of legendary.

Toto Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 7, from Dhs225. etihadarena.ae

May 24 & 25: Kick back at a What’s On Lock In at InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Yes, ladies and gents, Abu Dhabi’s first What’s On Lock In of 2025 is coming to the capital – an epic, weekend-long summer party going down from May 24 to 25 – and we can’t wait for you to join us! We’re taking over 55 rooms inside the legendary InterContinental Abu Dhabi Hotel and inviting our readers and followers to join us for a two-day lock in. Best of all, it’s just Dhs899 per room, per couple. What a bargain! The ultimate weekend of staycay fun awaits at this Lock In at the InterContinental Abu Dhabi Hotel, on May 24 and 25. From a stunning sea-view room, a supreme selection of food and drinks all weekend, and activities that will pamper you and help you rejuvenate, this is the experience of a lifetime, delivered, What’s On style, for just Dhs899.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, May 24 and 25, Dhs899. To book, visit abudhabi.intercontinental.com

May 27: Rock out with the Guns N’ Roses

Legendary rock supergroup Guns N’ Roses are all set to make a rip-roaring return to the UAE capital on Tuesday, May 27, for what’s about to be yet another epic night at the Etihad Arena following their memorable performance in the summer of 2023. The four-decade strong rock powerhouses will bring you to your feet with yet another arena-shaking show that is sure to include superhits such as Sweet Child O’ Mine, Welcome to the Jungle and more, as they embark on a summer tour of the Middle East and Europe.

Guns N’ Roses, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 27, from Dhs295. livenation.me

May 31: Watch Hans Zimmer’s musical mastery live

Veteran German composer and Hollywood soundtrack stalwart Hans Zimmer will be bringing his musical mastery to the UAE capital for the very first time, when he arrives in Abu Dhabi for what is certain to be a stellar performance at the Etihad Arena on May 31. The living legend, accompanied by a skilled orchestra has become a premier brand in scoring some of the biggest box-office busters in cinema history, including Interstellar, Dune, Dune: Part Two, Inception, The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, and Gladiator. You can also look forward to a special touch at his Abu Dhabi performance, as Zimmer will celebrate the capital city’s role in the Dune movie series.

Hans Zimmer Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 31. etihadarena.ae

Weekdays: There’s a Sundown Social at SUSHISAMBA Abu Dhabi

From Monday to Friday between 5:30pm and 7:00pm, the offer invites after-work professionals and early-evening diners to SUSHISAMBA Abu Dhabi’s vibrant first-floor terrace, against a backdrop of the Abu Dhabi Corniche’s tranquil waters and the golden sunset. Their new Sunset Social features a curated menu of refreshing beverages and pre-dinner snacks, including a variety of Caipirinhas, Brazil’s most iconic cocktail, with flavourful infusions such as guava and shiso, coconut and pandan, and mango and yuzu, alongside the classic recipe.

SUSHISAMBA Abu Dhabi, Monday to Friday, 5.30pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)2 811 5882. @sushisambaabudhabi

Saturdays: Grab a reloaded brunch at Porters

Get ready to turn your Saturdays into an all-day extravaganza at Porters English Pub, where great food, exciting entertainment, and unbeatable vibes come together for the brunch and drunch experience. Filled with delicious cuisine, thrilling activities, live music, and non-stop fun, this is your one-stop solution come Saturday.

Porters, Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Saturdays, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dsh199 house, Dhs269 premium. Tel: (0)56 685 0539. @portersabudhabi

Sundays: Breakfast with a Beat awaits at Butcher & Still

What’s On Abu Dhabi’s Restaurant of the Year keeps raising their game, and they’ve now introduced a new Sunday Breakfast, a unique weekend experience that blending bold flavours, live jazz tunes, and that 1920s Chicago vibe you went there for in the first place. From gourmet breakfast classics to refreshing juices to soulful live music on their terrace overlooking gorgeous Al Maryah Isalnd, this one-of-a-kind experience is waiting to be discovered.

Butcher & Still, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Sundays 10am to 3pm. @butcherandstill

Throughout May: Catch a boho beach club before it leaves for the summer

Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa is the capital’s newest beach escape, and is right off Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, when you’re city bound from Yas Island/Dubai. It’s a quick, sharp exit that leads you to fun and frolic, where you can embrace your inner islander during a great day out on the beach.

Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa, Al Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi, noon to 1am daily. Tel: (0)56 358 4458. @fahidbcbybarbossa