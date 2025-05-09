Where the sunset steals the show…
There’s something magical about watching the sky transform into a canvas of soft hues, offering a moment to pause, reset, and welcome the energy of tomorrow. As the sky changes, you feel it too, like the day’s winding down but a new one is waiting around the corner. In Dubai, it’s the perfect time to sit back and watch it all unfold from spots that take the sunset experience to another level. Here are 9 of the best restaurants in Dubai to watch the sunset.
The Jetty Lounge
For barefoot sundowners in a low-key, luxe setting, Jetty Lounge keeps it effortless. Tucked along the beach with front-row views of the sunset, this beachfront spot pairs chill vibes with creative drinks and refined bites. From mezze to music, everything flows just right as the sky starts to glow.
The Jetty Lounge, One&Only Royal Mirage, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai Marina. @jettylounge
French Riviera Beach
For Cote d’Azur vibes without, French Riviera Beach has it down. It’s all about refined beachfront dining and a laid-back atmosphere that shifts effortlessly from day to night. Whether you’re there for a long, leisurely lunch, or a peaceful sunset dinner, it’s a solid choice for coastal cool.
French Riviera Beach,Â Beachfront, Jumeirah Al Qasr King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Umm Suqeim St. @frenchrivierabeach
Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam
Golden hour meets the Greek isles at Shimmers. Set right on the beach, this open-air spot blends laid-back charm with photogenic plates and breezy Mediterranean flavours. Whether you’re into sunset snaps or just want to kick back with fresh seafood and shisha, this one’s a standout.
Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Jumeira St, Madinat Al Sufouh 1. @shimmersdubai
Above Eleven
With much of the Palm Jumeirah low-lying, finding a lofty perch to admire the sunset in this area of the city isn’t easy. So when Bangkok-born Above Eleven opened on the 14th floor rooftop of Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, it was the the picture-perfect skylines of Dubai, this is the place to go. Above Eleven is an all box-ticking spot for spectacular views, cocktails, vibes, and flawless service.
Above Eleven Dubai, Rooftop, West Palm Beach, Jumeirah Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 666 1420. @abovelevendubai
Pierchic
When it comes to the best restaurants in Dubai to watch the sunset, Pierchic has that ‘wow’ factor, sitting out on a wooden pier right over the Arabian Gulf. The views? Iconic. You’ve got the Burj Al Arab in the distance, and the water sparkling below your feet. It’s perfect for a relaxed lunch with the sea breeze or a romantic dinner as the city lights twinkle. The menu, led by Chef Beatrice Segoni, leans into Italy’s coastal flavours with handcrafted pasta, lobster risotto, and a solid seafood lineup. And don’t miss Onda bar halfway down the pier for a pre-dinner drink while you catch that golden hour glow.
Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeriah. @pierchicdubai
Sal at Burj Al Arab
Located on the edge of the Burj Al Arab, Sal is equal parts chic beach club and refined Mediterranean restaurant. With chef Vincenzo Nigro at the helm, it’s one of the city’s most iconic sunset spots. Watch the sky shift from gold to deep blue from the panoramic infinity pool, then ease into the evening at SAL Sunset Lounge, where plush sofas, laid-back beats, and coastal dishes set the tone.
Sal, Ground Mezzanine Floor, Burj Al Arab, Jumeira St. @sal_burjalarab
Aura Skypool
At 210 metres above sea level, AURA is the world’s highest 360 infinity pool, offering uninterrupted views of Dubai’s skyline, Palm Jumeirah, and the Arabian Gulf. Whether you’re floating above the city or lounging with a drink in hand, the feeling is nothing short of surreal.
AURA Skypool, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0) 4 566 2121, @auraskypool.dubai
ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort
High above the city on the 77th floor of Address Beach Resort, ZETA Seventy Seven serves Asian-inspired seafood with a side of sky-high views. With a menu built for sharing, signature cocktails, and Dubai’s skyline stretching out in every direction, from Ain Dubai to Palm Jumeirah, it’s rooftop dining at its sleekest.
ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, Dubai Marina. @zetaseventyseven
Duck & Waffle
If you’re looking for a spot in Dubai that nails great food, vibes, and sunset views, Duck & Waffle in DIFC is the place. It’s a 10,000-square-foot space with a greenhouse-inspired dining area, a radiant central dome, and a perforated metal tree framing views of Burj Khalifa. The menu is a playful twist on British-American comfort food, featuring dishes like the signature Duck & Waffle, foie gras creme brulee, and spicy ox cheek doughnut . They also offer inventive cocktails at their 360-degree chef’s bar. Whether you’re there for brunch, dinner, or late-night bites, the atmosphere is always buzzing, making it one of Dubai’s best spots to enjoy a meal with a view.
Duck & waffle, Innovation Building, Trade Centre, DIFC. Tel: (0)4 336 9876 duckandwaffle.com
