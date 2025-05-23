It’s time to par-tee…

The UAE’s golf scene is unmatched – whether you’re new to the sport or confident walking in the footsteps of golfing greats – there’s a course for you. With summer fast approaching, book an early morning or nighttime tee (with some great discounted rates) and keep working on your swing all season long.

The Earth Course, Jumeirah Golf Estates

One of Dubai’s most iconic golf courses is found at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Designed by acclaimed golf course architect Greg Norman, the par 72 Earth Course is recognised for its perfectly manicured fairways, challenging bunkers and water hazards. It’s the backdrop for one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the calendar – the DP World Tour Championship, and as such has been played by champions including Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton. Golfers make their way around an 18-hole course designed to challenge and delight golfers of all abilities, teeing off from and returning to the Clubhouse, where facilities include The Crafty Fox gastropub and refined Italian eatery, Bussola.

Rates from Dhs1,050. Book via the Viya app

The Majlis Course, Emirates Golf Club

Emirates Golf Club set the gold standard for golfing in the UAE when it was established in 1988 as the first grass course in the Middle East. In the decades that have followed, it’s drawn sporting elite from across the globe to try their hand at its challenging layout, backdropped by the iconic Marina skyline. The 18-hole Championship golf course is a firm favourite of those who come to the emirates to play golf, thanks to its world-class facilities, lush fairways and deliberately placed bunkers.

Rates from Dhs1,500. Book via the Viya app

Yas Links Abu Dhabi

Adding to the thrilling array of attractions found on Yas Island – including Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Yas Marina Circuit and Warner Bros World – is Yas Links. Recognised as the first Links Golf Course in the Middle East, the Kyle Phillips-designed course is consistently regarded as one of the world’s leading golf courses. Located on the island’s west shores, its world-class facilities range from the floodlight practice ranges to the state-of-the-art Toptracer range technology. Then there’s the course itself – fast fairways, challenging greens and scenic views that command your attention as much as the game.

Rates from Dhs620. Book via the Viya app

Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah

Lending itself well to golfers of all abilities, add a round on the par-72, 18 hole championship golf course at Al Hamra to your Ras Al Khaimah bucket list. Designed by Peter Harradine, the course centres scenically around four interconnected water lagoons, with a collection of villas dotting the edges. Each hole comes with five tee options, and the whole course features 5 million cubic metres of sand that have been expertly shaped to create gentle elevation that ranges from one to eight metres across the course. With the region’s short daylight hours, Al Hamra has created a composite 9-hole course combining holes from the front and back nines designed for night golf, perfect for an after-work game or simply enjoying a challenging environment to hone your skills.

Rates from Dhs265. alhamragolf.com

Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman

Since opening in 2015, Al Zorah Golf Club has established itself as one of the most scenic spots for golf fans in the emirates, nestled within the verdant Ajman mangroves. Golf legend Jack Nicklaus’ company Nicklaus Design are behind the 18-hole championship layout, which features two lakes and 88 bunkers. Water levels shift with the tides throughout the day, paired with the stretching views of the mangroves, provides a serene location for a game with your mates. The two-teed driving range is the perfect place to warm up, while the golf club restaurant is the perfect place to fuel up after your round.

Rates from Dhs375. alzorahgolfclub.ae

Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club

A shooting range, archery, escape rooms and paintball – there are lots of exhilarating attractions to blow off some steam at with a visit to this emporium of active fun. But the golf course is arguably the jewel in the crown. Another Peter Harradine-designed course, the fully floodlight 9-hole course is described as a pleasure to play but a challenge to par. There’s an array of water features, generous fairways, and large, challenging bunkers to put you through your paces. Through the summer, off-peak, mid-week rates start from just Dhs95, making it one of the most affordable rounds you’ll find.

Rates from Dhs95. golfandshootingshj.com