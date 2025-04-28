Even more splashing fun awaits….

Back in November 2023, it was announced that the city’s most fun waterpark is going to get grander than ever. And now, we have just gotten the exciting news from Miral that the expansion is now ready and will open to the public over the summer.

The news was announced at Arabian Travel Market 2025 in Dubai.

What can we expect from the expansion?

Well, plenty of splashing fun, of course. But here are the details…

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi’s expansion will include 12 new rides and slides. The thrilling new rides will be open for guests of all ages, so no one misses out on the fun.

Some of the adrenaline-pumping new fun includes the introduction of Al Sahel Junior — the region’s first mini zero-gravity boomerango which will feature exciting drops, winding slides, and vertical zooms. Dawwama Junior is a scaled-down version of the park’s icomic tornado slide, and at Rimal Racer, little ones can experience the joy of racing side-by-side.

A maze of twists and turns await at Mataha Madness, while you can experience the rush of an exhilarating drop at Bahamut’s Rage – a high-thrill log flume water ride. For more interactive fun, head to Bandit’s Playground – a dynamic splash zone filled with a myriad of rides and surprises.

In total, the number of experiences adds up to over 57 rides, slides, and attractions.

In addition to this, we can expect several new dining offers.

Speaking on the expansion, Dr Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO, Miral stated the new rides, “will offer our guests unparalleled aquatic adventures, creating joyful and lasting memories for families and thrill-seekers alike. This milestone further enriches our portfolio of world-class attractions and plays a key role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s tourism vision and broader economic diversification efforts.”

Images: Yas Waterworld