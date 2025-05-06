From the makers of Aura Skypool and Sushisamba…

The list of indoor activities in Dubai is extensive and it looks like it’s about to get even better. There’s a huge entertainment hub coming to JBR, specifically at Rixos Premium Dubai, and it’s going to be Sunset Hospitality Group‘s main venture into the entertainment area. Kapitol is due to open in September 2025, and will be a fun game-led venue. Kapitol will be over three floors and more than 30,000 sq ft and the decor will be inspired by the Art Deco period and vintage movie theatres, how cute…

From the second you walk in, the entertainment and fun starts. Visitors will enter through a majestic front facade to the reception area to find a 360 camera photobooth to capture the memories from the start.

3 of 12

On the ground floor, you’ll find a mix of games and experiences, from baseball cages, axe throwing (not real ones, we hope), and electric shuffle, to darts, F1 racing simulators, and arcade games. There will be a buzzing bars on each floor, with food and beverages options surrounding the gaming zones so you won’t have to venture too far for a bite to eat. There is even a stage in the middle for live DJs and bands for when the opportunity arises.

The second floor will be home to an upscale and interactive 14 holes mini-golf course, so you’d better get practicing your putting. The third floor includes ten bowling lanes with 2 VIP lanes. For those looking to unleash their inner singer, there will be three themed karaoke rooms in the venue in collaboration with ‘The Voice’. Pass us the mic…You’ll also be rent out some areas for private events and celebrations.

The indoor activities in Dubai are growing each year, and while the weather heats up, you won’t be left sweating trying to keep the kids occupied.