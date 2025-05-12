Mamma Mia fever is in the air…

It’s hard to believe, but it was all the way back in January when we announced that MAMMA MIA! The Musical is coming to Abu Dhabi. It was a long five month wait, but now we can finally say, ‘it’s just around the corner.’

However, if it’s still too far off, we have something for you that will help you pass the time (at least for a day), as a Mamma Mia-themed beach party is coming to Abu Dhabi this weekend.

The party takes place for just one day on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Abu Dhabi’s most vibrant beachside destination, Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa. The party begins at 5.30pm and goes on until 8.30pm. It’s one fans of the musical or those who love ABBA don’t want to miss.

Get ready to kick off your shoes and dance in the white sands to fun disco beats and plenty of ABBA hits. Expect tunes from DJ Sean, refreshing drinks, and Mexican-inspired eats. And don’t forget to soak in those stunning sunset views.

Do I need to have a ticket to musical to enjoy this party? No, everyone is invited to enjoy the evening. However, if you do have a ticket to the musical, you can snap up a 20 per cent discount on food and beverages.

Want to check it out? For bookings or for more information, email bcreservations@barbossa.ae or call 056 358 4458.

What’s Mamma Mia the Musical about?

The musical tells the story of a mother and a daughter who is on the hunt to find her dad before her wedding. The only sticky situation is that it could be one of three possible men. The drama unfolds on a Greek island with plenty of ABBA’s upbeat catchy tunes. And of course, drama ensues as Sophie tries to keep them all apart and… away from her unsuspecting mother.

Anyone from Gen Zs to Boomers (and, unsurprisingly, beyond) will know of some of ABBA’s hits. And if you’re attending the musical, expect to hear and singalong to hits such as Money Money Money, Gimmie Gimmie Gimmie, Dancing Queen, Voulez-Vous, Honey Honey, Lay All Your Love On Me, Thank You For the Music, and many more. There’s no doubt that ABBA’s lovable setlist is the backbone of Mamma Mia!’s undeniable success.

Tickets are available on abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net at a starting price of Dhs125.

MAMMA MIA Sunset Session, Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa, Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi, May 17, 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Tel: (0)56 358 4458. @fahidbcbybarbossa

Images: Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa