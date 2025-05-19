Curated Playlist is the answer to your retail therapy needs…

Done the homegrown way – immersive summer shopping pop-up Curated Playlist is bringing together some of the best, most well-loved regional brands under one roof at this incredible summer pop-up shopping experience over two weekends.

This is all about that summer retail therapy, and you can’t miss it. Gear up for the season with an all-new everything wardrobe, deck out your kitchen, stock up on summer skincare essentials or change up your makeup look – the world of Curated Playlist is your oyster.

Taking place in The Plaza at One Za’abeel, the pop-up will run from May 23 to 25 and May 3o to June 1. You have two full weekends to shop local and global favourites, experience limited-edition brand activations and workshops.

Expect to see brands like Fenty Beauty, Mozari Jewels, Whind, Buthaina Official, Fabula Jewels, Sunculture, Hiba Hasbini, Acqui, On Skin, Peach Jam, Shukr, Tresor, Bayrut Express, Le Soleil, Plated Ceramics, By Gee, Kais, The Missing Element and more.

This is the chance to get all your favourite regional brands in one space, or if you’re looking to get into discovering new ones that will become your go-to’s. Products available range from fashion to skincare, haircare, makeup, jewellery, bags, beachwear, activewear, homewear and beyond.

The pop-up will also be hosting panels with the founders of Curated Playlist and special guests across both weekends at Home Bakery. The first panel for the opening weekend will take place on May 25, at 10am, with the first 20 participants to receive goodie bags from Cider.

You’ve got two weekends to cover it all, so make sure you head over to make the most of the exciting pop-up.

Curated Playlist, The Plaza, One Za’abeel, May 23 to 25, May 30 to Jun 1, 11am to 8pm, SIRO entrance, valet parking available, @curatedplaylist.dxb

