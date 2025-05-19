Yep, we are already looking forward to the new season…

We just said farewell to Global Village Dubai, one of Dubai’s most popular outdoor family-friendly last night on May 18, 2025. Which means the question on everyone’s mind is…

When is Globby V going to reopen?

Yeah, we know, we know… It literally just closed, but there’s no harm in having something to look forward to. So, after just a little search on the official Global Village Dubai website, we found out that the outdoor attraction will return from October 2025 to May 2026.

We don’t know the official dates, but they will be announced closer to the time.

What we do know… is that the next season is going to be a big one, because…

Global Village Dubai is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary

That’s right, for those of us who have been in Dubai for decades, it will be a wonderful surprise to know that this popular attraction is turning 30.

Which means we can expect something really big for the new season.

This popular Dubai attraction is moving and getting a huge glow up

We don’t have all these details yet, but we are sure it will be announced closer to the opening. And of course, we will be keeping a close eye on the news.

Global Village Dubai has already opened its registrations for vendors to sign up for the new season. So, if you’re a homegrown vendor or entrepreneur who just wants to show off their creation to the world, go and sign up.

A little bit of history…

3 of 12

Here are some of the oldest photos we found of Global Village Dubai

Global Village Dubai wasn’t always as big as it is now. In fact, would you believe the very first Global Village took place at Creekside in 1996. According to Emirates News Agency (WAM) there were just a few kiosks opposite the Dubai Municipality.

Then in 1997, Global Village ‘expanded’ and hosted 18 country pavilions, which in 2005 tripled to 46 countries.

For a number of years, Global Village was also held in Oud Metha near Wafi City. However, as the location wasn’t able to meet the demands of exhibitors and visitors, it moved to Dubai Festival City for three years.

As it grew (and grew…) Global Village then decided to move to its permanent home at Dubailand. And the rest… is history.

What a story! And we can’t wait to see what Global Village Dubai does for its 30th season. Stay tuned.

Another cool fact? Global Village Dubai never used to be open for as long as it is now. In fact, it used to open alongside the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). But of course, as Global Village’s popularity soared, they decided to become a separate event from DSF and also extended the outdoor attraction over the cooler winter period. Wow!

@globalvillageuae

Images: Getty Images and supplied