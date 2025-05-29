Summer what?

While this might officially be “slow season”, the entertainment calendar in Abu Dhabi refuses to sleep. From hilarious comedians to winning musicals to superstar composers, there’s plenty to be enjoyed in Abu Dhabi in June. Here are 4 unmissable shows in Abu Dhabi in June 2025.

June 1: Hans Zimmer Live

The second of what’s going to be two goosebump-inducing evenings of Hollywood soundtracks and more, Frankfurt-born veteran composer Hans Zimmer will be bringing his musical mastery to the UAE capital for the very first time, when he arrives at the Etihad Arena for the second night in a row with his orchestra in tow. The living legend has scored box office-busters such as Interstellar, Dune, Dune: Part Two, Inception, The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, and Gladiator. You can also look forward to a special touch at his Abu Dhabi performance, as Zimmer says he will celebrate the capital city’s role in the Dune movie series. One for the ages.

Hans Zimmer Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 1. etihadarena.ae

June 11 to 22: Mamma Mia!

Get ready to the sing along to the magical sounds of timeless sensation ABBA, when Mamma Mia! the music lands in town. This is an enchanting tale of family and friendship and it’s coming to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena in June from 11 to 22. After globetrotting for nearly 25 years and being seen by over 65 million people in 50 productions, it comes to Abu Dhabi and we’re excited. There’s even been a beach party and other fun activations to celebrate its arrival, so make sure you swing by and enjoy the real thing this June.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 11 to 22, from Dhs125. Tel: (600) 511 115. platinumlist.net

June 25: Pete Davidson

Arriving in town as part of the ongoing hit Abu Dhabi Comedy Season, Pete Davidson arrives in town as one of the best-recognised faces in the global comedy sphere. The pro celeb-roaster and SNL veteran is about to bring the house down with some seriously raucous laughter when he takes the stage at the Etihad Arena on June 25, and you won’t want to miss it.

Pete Davidson, Abu Dhabi Comedy Season, Etihad Arena, June 25, from Dhs295, ages 21 and up. etihadarena.ae

June 27: Dave Chappelle

Whether you can’t wait to laugh out loud to Dave’s humour again, or you wish you’d attended last year, there’s good news for you either way, because the comedy legend is heading back to the UAE capital’s Etihad Arena for another side-splitting performance on June 27. Common consensus is that his was the stand-out show during last year’s Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, and when life throws you a second chance, you grab with with both hands. See you there.

Dave Chappelle Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 27. livenation.me. ticketmaster.ae