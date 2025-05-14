DRS: On…

Formula 1 fans, we’re heading into a triple header starting this weekend, and while you may be busy cancelling plans, don’t forget to spend some time looking into booking your spots for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the final race on the gripping F1 calendar. And tickets are nearly sold out.

The F1 cars line up on the grid starting Thursday, December 4, with the final (and arguably the biggest) race of the season taking place on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

So, if you truly are a fan and have the budget to see the race live, read on…

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 tickets

We are spoiled here in Abu Dhabi with several grandstands located at various spots on the track offering views of the roaring, nail-biting action.

However… as news of the ticket sales was announced in February, F1 fans – not just from the UAE, but around the world – hit the ‘Add to cart’ button leaving just a few up for grabs now.

Here’s what you can purchase currently…

General admission

– Garden on Yas General Access (Friday) – Dhs1,495

– Garden on Yas General Access (Saturday) – Dhs1,995

– Garden on Yas General Access (Sunday) – Dhs2,495

Grandstand

South Grandstand (4-day pass) – Dhs2,350

For those of you after Hospitality Packages, there are several still available with a starting price for four days costing Dhs3,670 (Terrace at West). For that ultra-luxury experience, the Champions Club for four days will set you back an eye-watering Dhs17,351.

PS. Weekend ticket holders will get to enjoy exclusive access to top attractions, including Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World plus cultural landmarks like Qasr Al Watan and the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Make your purchase on abudhabigp.com

And… if you have snapped up your tickets, congratulations! We will see you there.

Take a look at the video below for a walk down memory lane. We’re sure it will gear up your excitement. And read on for a little refresher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Here’s everything you need to know about the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Where do the races take place?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at the Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island. It is one of the most technologically advanced tracks in the world.

When the drivers take their positions, they race around the circuit for a total of 58 laps around the 5.281-kilometer circuit, providing motorsport fans with close to two hours of action.

At the moment, the race timings, including the practice sessions, qualifying, and final race, haven’t been announced, but we are keeping our eyes open for updates.

Why is it a big deal?

All of the F1 races are a pretty incredible spectacle, but Abu Dhabi is particularly exciting.

Not only is it the final race of the season before the drivers race off into the sunset for a much-needed winter break, but it is also when the Constructors Champions’ for the season will most likely be announced (it is too soon to make such a declaration, but this was the case in 2024).

Last year, the title was won by McLaren, who scooped up a total of 666 points throughout the season — their first win since 1998 (Well done, Team Papaya!). Trailing behind them were Ferrari, who were shy of winning by just 14 points.

The battle for the title between the two teams meant that the race was a nail-biting race experience, with fans left on the edge of their seats until the winning team finished the final lap to receive the checkered flag.

The slate is wiped clean at the start of each season, so for 2025, all the teams start from scratch with zero points.

At the moment, McLaren is dominating on the track, so will they snap up the title again this year? We will have to wait and watch…

As for the F1 World Champion, the announcement takes place depending on where the driver’s individual points are at. Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing is the current reigning World Drivers’ Champion, winning the title in 2025 with a whopping 437 points.

Will 2025 be the year Verstappen snaps up his fifth title in a row? (Red Bull… You’ve got a problem. Change your car!) Or, will Ferrari (finally) get it together and allow Lewis Hamilton to nab his eighth title? Or will it be little Lando Norris or our gentle warrior, Oscar Piastri, who will swoop in for the win? It’s hard to say at this point, so all we can do is wait…

Oh, and speaking of stars, can we take a moment of your time to talk about the rookies? Six new drivers have joined the grid this year, and after just three races (at the moment), we are mighty impressed with Kimi Antonelli from Mercedes, Isack Hadjar from Racing Bulls, and Ollie Bearman from Haas.

We have no doubt they are up-and-coming World Champions. Watch out, veterans… they’re coming for you.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concerts

After the adrenaline-pumping action on the tracks, Formula 1 fans can either retreat back home, but why would you when there are some cool after-race concerts to catch?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

It’s the perfect way to end the night for roaring, motorsport-mad fans. These take place at Etihad Park, close to the Yas Marina Circuit, and feature top artists that add an extra sparkle to the racing weekend.

IMPORTANT REMINDER: To be able to see any of these performers, you will need to have tickets to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025. As we mentioned, seats are selling out fast, so nab your spots soon.

Here are the artists confirmed for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025

Benson Boone

When: Thursday, December 4, 2025

If you’re on social media, you’ll surely know Benson Boone. He’s the American singer-songwriter behind some mega TikTok tunes, including Beautiful Things, In The Stars, Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else, and Slow It Down. Benson Boone first appeared for an audition on American Idol Season 19, where he received a resounding ‘YES’ on the televised singing competition. He did not go on to win American Idol, but his departure propelled him into not just becoming a great singer but also snapping up a number of awards in 2024 and 2025. He also performed at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards in February this year. During his performance in Abu Dhabi, you can expect his smooth vocal style backed with plenty of jazzy costumes, sweet dance moves, and maybe some cool backflips. Would it be too much to ask for a bit of piano too, please, Benson?

Metallica

When: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Metal fans! This one is for you. The one and only Metallica is heading to Abu Dhabi to perform over race weekend. The group have gifted the world some electrifying hits, including Enter Sandman, Nothing Else Matters, Master of Puppets, I Disappear, Fade to Black, Battery, One and that’s just to name a few of their brilliant tunes. You may be tired post the racing action out on the circuit, but get ready to headbang when these brilliant souls take to the stage. (PS. Pack the paracetamol.)

Katy Perry

When: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Katy Perry is set to perform on Sunday, December 7, 2025, and is sure to add to the loud cheers post the glittering Firework(s) that will go off on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on the final day of the racing action at the Yas Marina Circuit. A perfect way to end the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025. The American pop singer is known for some huge belters, including Hot N Cold, The One That Got Away, I Kissed A Girl, Teenage Dream, and many other hits.

The artist for Friday, December 5, 2025 is still be announced, but we are keeping a close eye on the news.

PS. If you already have your Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 seats booked, you can upgrade your tickets to the Golden Circle and unlock priority access close to the stage on abudhabigp.com.

And we repeat, if you have an F1 ticket, you are granted access, and concert tickets can’t be purchased separately. Stay updated with how you acquire the wristbands to enter the venue closer to the event so you don’t miss out. Of course, once we know, we will surely keep you in the loop.

What about the official after-parties? If after all this you still have the energy of a V10 engine, you can keep the party going at various spots across the city. Stay tuned for these announcements.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 4 to 7, ticket prices from Dhs1,695. abudhabigp.com

Images: Getty Images and Abu Dhabi GP