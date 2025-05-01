Setting the standard yet again…

Abu Dhabi, the world’s safest city for nine years in a row , continues to raise the bar with respect to safety and efficiency. And now, those checking in to a top-tier hotel in the UAE capital will notice the implementation of cutting-edge, facial recognition technology that will ensure faster, more secure, and more efficient check-ins. But that’s not all, it will apply to both hotel guests and employees.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP), will oversee the rollout which shall begin at certain five-star hotels in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafrah initially, before encompassing four-star properties and eventually all hotels across all three areas.

The process itself

When you arrive at a participating hotel, the newly-implemented system will scan and verify your identity using facial recognition, consequently eliminating the need for traditional identity checks and long queues at the front desk. Your biometric data is securely encrypted and retrieved from the ICP, then transmitted to a centralised database in accordance with UAE cybersecurity and data privacy regulations – thus ensuring full privacy while enhancing your safety.

While this will result in faster check-ins and ensure data safety, it will also help improve service quality and operations at hotels, as hospitality teams are being provided complete technical support and training.

The new system is in its pilot phase at select hotels at the moment, and you can expect mass rollout eventually.