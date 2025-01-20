The safest city just got safer…

For the ninth year in a row, Abu Dhabi has claimed the title of the world’s safest city, according to Numbeo’s 2025 global rankings. This remarkable achievement highlights the emirate’s ongoing commitment to creating a secure and thriving environment for residents and visitors alike.

Abu Dhabi topped the list of 382 cities worldwide, maintaining its position as the safest city since 2017. This consistent ranking underscores the city’s dedication to safety and its continuous efforts to enhance the quality of life through comprehensive security measures.

The city’s success in this area can be attributed to a combination of cutting-edge security strategies, technological innovation, and community-focused initiatives. Major Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, acknowledged the hard work and professionalism of the Abu Dhabi Police, whose efforts in maintaining exceptional police, traffic, and security services have contributed to this ongoing achievement.

Abu Dhabi’s commitment to safety extends beyond just crime prevention; it is also about fostering values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence within the community. These values are integrated into the emirate’s policies, ensuring that both residents and visitors feel safe and secure at all times.

As the world’s safest city for nearly a decade, Abu Dhabi continues to set the standard for safety and security, making it an ideal destination for those seeking both peace of mind and a vibrant lifestyle. Whether you live, work, or visit here, you can always trust that Abu Dhabi has your safety as its top priority.

Images: What’s On Archive