No matter where you’re driving from these days, you’re bound to pass by some road construction works. While it may be an inconvenience now, it’s all part of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) plan to help create better infrastructure and, in doing so, make driving (and living) in Dubai a lot easier.

One of the biggest projects by the RTA is the Al Shindagha Corridor – an infrastructure project that included the building of bridges and tunnels. And its final phase has just been completed and now will ensure smooth traffic flow between Al Garhoud Bridge and Infinity Bridge in both directions.

According to an announcement by RTA, the completed phases have reduced travel time along the corridor from 80 minutes to just 12 minutes. Traffic is now able to move… ‘seamlessly from Jumeirah Street to Infinity Bridge in just five minutes. Similarly, the trip from Infinity Bridge towards Al Mina Street and onto Al Wasl Road at its intersection with 2nd December Street now takes five minutes.’

A number of upgrades have been done along the Al Shindagha Corridor in recent years, including the opening of intersections, bridges, and tunnels. The upgrades all allow for an increase in vehicle capacity while shortening travel time.

#RTA has awarded a contract for constructing Al Khaleej Street Tunnel Project. Extending from the end of the ramp of Infinity Bridge in Deira to the intersection of Al Khaleej and Cairo Streets, the tunnel has six lanes stretching 1,650 metres capable of accommodating up to… pic.twitter.com/nuZ6vJd72r — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 14, 2024

The Al Khaleej Street Tunnel project announced in April has reached 30 per cent (approximate) completion.

It will extend from end of the Infinity Bridge ramp in Deira to the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street, and will accomodate up to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. Once it is completed, it will ensure smooth, free-flowing traffic between Infinity Bridge and Deira in both directions.

#RTA has awarded the contract for constructing direct access points to Dubai Islands from Bur Dubai side. This project aims to support ongoing development, address the demands of urban and demographic growth, improve traffic flow, and facilitate the movement of residents and… pic.twitter.com/t78wEKpoAY — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 6, 2025

RTA has also recently started work to provide direct access to Dubai Islands from Bur Dubai side. It involves the construction of a bridge over the Dubai Creek, located between Infinity Bridge and Port Rashid redevelopment area.

It will consist of four lanes in each direction, able to hold a total capacity of 16,000 vehicles per hour. It will rise 18.5 metres above the water level of Dubai Creek, allowing for the safe passage of various types of vessels underneath.

It will also include a dedicated pedestrian and cycling path connecting both ends of the bridge.

Images: Dubai Media Office