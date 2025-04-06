This RTA project will affect Bur Dubai and Dubai Islands…

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a project and awarded the contract for constructing direct access points to Dubai Islands from Bur Dubai.

This RTA project aims to support Dubai’s growth and development and improving traffic flow. The work includes the construction of a bridge that stretches across Dubai Creek, between the Infinity Bridge and Port Rashid Development area, spanning 1,425 metres, with four lanes in each direction, for Dhs786 million.

The bridge can hold up to 16,000 vehicles per hour and will rise 18.5 metres above the surface of Dubai Creek, and the navigational channel will be 75 metres wide.

#RTA has awarded the contract for constructing direct access points to Dubai Islands from Bur Dubai side. This project aims to support ongoing development, address the demands of urban and demographic growth, improve traffic flow, and facilitate the movement of residents and… pic.twitter.com/t78wEKpoAY — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 6, 2025

The project also includes constructing a dedicated pedestrian and cycling track connecting both ends of the bridge, with elevators at the end. Additionally, surface roads extending 2,000 metres will also be constructed to connect the bridge with the existing roads on both sides of Dubai Islands and Bur Dubai areas.

The bridge will assist traffic flow in Dubai and reduce congestion. This is one of the many projects that RTA and Dubai government are doing to help the traffic in the emirate. Last year, RTA announced a major project to improve roads in 19 areas of the city. RTA recently launched another major infrastructure upgrade to improve access points for four key neighbourhoods: Nadd Hessa, Al Awir 1, Al Barsha South, and Wadi Al Safa 3.

Image: Dubai Eye