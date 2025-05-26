The best Monday ladies' nights in Dubai

Start the week off on a high…

If you don’t like Mondays, we feel you, they can be a little rough sometimes but one way to spice up the start of the week is these great ladies’ nights deals in Dubai. Unlimited drinks are optional. Fun guaranteed.

Here are the best Monday ladies’ nights to check out in Dubai.

Akira Back

Slick Japanese restaurant Akira Back offers gorgeous Japanese cuisine. Guests can sit indoors or on the terrace.

Offer: Ladies get unlimited drinks for Dhs150 and Dhs250 for unlimited drinks and sharing platters

Timings: Mondays 7pm to 11pm

Location: Akira Back, W Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Contact: Tel: (0)4 245 5555

@akirabackdubai

Babiole

On the 44th floor of Hilton Habtoor City you’ll find Babiole, a Mediterranean restaurant where every night invites guests to dine, dance and party. It’s a lively spot all the way through the week, with a roster of events ranging from brunches to ladies’ night.

Offer: Ladies can get three course menu and unlimited beverages for Dhs275, premium drinks is Dhs325

Timings: Mondays, 8pm to 12am

Location: Babiole, 44th floor, Hilton Dubai Habtoor City

Contact: Tel: (0)56 515 4665

@babioledubai

CE LA VI

As far as Monday ladies’ nights in Dubai go, this one takes the cake. With the perfect view of the Burj Khalifa, not only is CE LA VI the ultimate place for your Instagram feed, but their food and drinks are also incredible

Offer: Unlimited beverages for ladies for Dhs150

Timings: Mondays from 10pm

Location: CE LA VI, Level 54, Address View Hotel

Contact: Tel: (0)4 582 6111

@celavidubai

Miss Lily’s

Miss Lily’s is a great place to be on a Monday night. Dive into jerk chicken and pineapple skewers, sliders and more. Jamaican beats served by DJ Crown Prince are sure to get you through your manic Monday.

Offer: Ladies enjoy five Carribean bites and 3 drinks for Dhs175

Timings: Mondays, 7pm til late

Location: Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Contact: Tel: (0)50 781 9044

@misslilysdxb

Primi

The brand new licensed area of City Walk Dubai is hitting the ground running with a stunning new ladies’ night at the beautiful Primi.

Offer: Ladies get free flowing Prosecco and wine for Dhs95 plus 50 per cent off classic pizzas

Timings: Mondays and Tuesday from 4pm until closing

Location: Primi, C2, City Walk Dubai,

Contact: primicw@primi.ae Tel: +971 569 924 326

@primi_ae

Topgolf

Topgolf has a ladies’ night that includes dinner, drinks and two hours of play, a great deal and so much fun. You can fit up to six in a booth.

Offer: Ladies pay Dhs200 for two hours of gameplay, either four house drinks or unlimited bubbles plus a main course

Timings: Mondays from 6pm

Location: Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club

Contact: Tel: (0)4 371 9999

Soul Street

This fun and affordable mid-week ladies’ night that draws the crowds to Jumeirah Village Circle.

Offer: Ladies get five courses and unlimited beverages for Dhs175

Timings: Mondays 7pm to 11pm

Location: Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC

Contact: Tel: (0)4 455 9989.

fivehotelsandresorts.com

Images: Provided