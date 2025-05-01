Get ready for some Lil Baby, baby…

Music fans, gear up – Grammy-award winning rapper, singer and songwriter Lil Baby is taking the stage in Dubai very soon.

Making his long-awaited debut in the city, the musicman will be performing at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, October 18, and this is your chance to have an unforgettable night as part of his ‘Who Hard As Me’ world tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 2, 12pm, so make sure to mark your calendars and grab yours on Ticketmaster. Be warned, demand will be high, so make sure to cop them before they sell out.

Dominique Armani Jones, known professionally as Lil Baby, rose to prominence following the release of his 2017 mixtapes Harder than Hard and Too Hard. He’s known best for tracks like My Dawg, Drip Too Hard, The Bigger Picture, Hurricane and more, and is the recipient of three Grammy nominations, one of which he won.

If you’re looking for more like this, there’s loads of performances coming to Dubai in the next couple of months. Mega techno and house music festival elrow is returning to Dubai to Expo City Dubai with a season-closing festival this summer.

Some of the performers include Bora Uzer, Ilario Alicante, Franky Rizardo, Kasia, Stasi Sanlin, Patrick Topping, Tini Gessler and Quilliam. And many more are yet to be announced.

Nate Bargatze is bringing his signature clean and relatable comedy to Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena in May. Nate Bargatze is a Grammy-nominated comedian, podcaster, and producer, widely regarded as one of the world’s most popular comedians.

In the last year, he’s hosted Saturday Night Live twice, and his style of comedy for all ages has seen him land several specials on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

For a complete guide to all the big events and happenings this year, check out our guide…

Images: Socials