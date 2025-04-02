All the upcoming performances in Dubai in 2025 you need to know
Struggling to keep up with all the concerts in Dubai? We’ve got your back…
Did you know that Tiesto is heading back to Dubai? Did you know that there are not one, but two huge musical festivals taking place this year? How about the fact that the Gipsy Kings are returning to the Dubai Opera with their sweet Spanish tunes?
Here you will find a list of all the upcoming singers, bands, DJs, and even comedians coming to Dubai to perform just for you. Bookmark the page, as we do keep it updated to help you stay in the know.
Here are all the massive shows, performances and concerts in Dubai in 2025
April
Max Amini
When: April 2, 2025
Where: Dubai Opera
Iranian-American comedian and actor is heading to Dubai Opera in April with a hilarious show. Amini is so popular that he is performing in Dubai in Farsi on April 1, and on April 2 in English (not one, but two shows added due to popular demand). He has appeared on shows such as NBC’s Heroes, Netflix’s Real Rob with Rob Schneider, and Comedy Central’s Mind of Mencia. He was even deemed by Los Angeles Times comedy critic Ford Hopkins as ‘JV Andrew Schultz’. Tickets start from Dhs220 and are available here.
Max Amini, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, April 2, from Dhs220. dubaiopera.com
Black Coffee
When: April 3, 2025
Where: Five Luxe JBR
Black Coffee is making his way back to Dubai, and this time, he’s headlining Pacha ICONS at Playa Pacha, FIVE Luxe, on Thursday, April 3. If you’ve seen Black Coffee live before, you know the vibe. If it’s your first time, expect a groovy, soulful musical journey led by one of the biggest legends in the Afro-house scene. Sharing the lineup for the night are Parallelle, the genre-blurring Dutch duo, known for blending live instruments with electronic sounds. Fabrice will be on hand to keep the party going with his signature mixes. Nab your tickets here.
Five Luxe JBR, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, April 3, from Dhs750. @pachaicons
Bedouin
View this post on Instagram
When: April 4, 2025
Where: Be Beach
DJ duo (Tamer Malki and Rami Abousabe) are known for their signature sound, combining Middle Eastern influences with deep, euphoric sets, earning them their spot at events like Coachella and Burning Man. Bedouin are more than just DJs, they are producers, musicians, singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists, and they’ve mastered a distinctive and timeless sound that has connected with crowds from all corners of the world. On April 4, they’re bringing that magic to Be Beach for a night. Rolbac and Alex Twin are on warm-up duties, so expect a proper build-up before the main event. Tickets are available at dubai.platinumlist.net.
But that’s not the only performance at Be Beach to catch this weekend, read on..
Bedouin, Be Beach, Dubai Marina, Friday, April 4, 7pm onwards, tickets starting at Dhs195, tables from Dhs5,000, lounge tables from Dhs8,000. Tel: (0) 54 751 1119. @bebeachdxb
Fideles
View this post on Instagram
When: April 5, 2025
Where: Be Beach
Italian duo, Fideles, have carved out a space in the underground scene with releases on Afterlife, Innervisions, and more. Their sets are a perfect balance – deep, melodic, and packed with groovy energy. Ryan Woods and Alex Twin will be warming things up before Fideles take over, closing out the weekend on a high. Tickets are available at dubai.platinumlist.net.
Fideles, Be Beach, Dubai Marina, Saturday, April 5, 7pm onwards, tickets starting at Dhs150, tables from Dhs4,000, lounge/sofa table reservations starting at Dhs6,000. Tel: (0) 54 751 1119. @bebeachdxb
Adriatique
When: April 5, 2025
Where: Terra Solis Dubai
Tomorrowland brings Swiss electronic duo Adriatique to Terra Solis Dubai on April 5 for a night of deep, hypnotic beats in the heart of the city. Expect an immersive soundscape where melodic techno meets the raw beauty of the dunes. For those looking to make the most of it, overnight stays are available to extend the experience beyond the music. Book your tickets here.
Adriatique, Terra Solis, Jebel Ali, Dubai, April 5, prices from Dhs300. @terrasolisdubai
InClassica International Music Festival 2025
When: April 6 to 21, 2025
Where: Dubai Opera
InClassica International Music Festival 2025 returns to Dubai next month, taking place from April 6 to 21, taking place at Dubai Opera. The two-week festival will bring together an incredible lineup of world-renowned perfumers who have classical music running through their veins. As with previous editions, expect a packed line-up of astonishing young talent and the world’s most established and famous musicians. Tickets are already on sale on dubaiopera.com and prices to see any of the shows start from Dhs199. Tickets for the shows are nearly selling out, so book the ones you want to see quick. Read more here.
InClassica International Music Festival, Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, April 6 to 21, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera
Damage
When: April 11
Where: Bla Bla Dubai
One of the UK’s most iconic R&B groups, Damage is heading to Dubai for a one-night-only performance at Bla Bla Dubai. The group made their debut back in 1995 offering smooth harmonies, catchy melodies, with a blend of R&B to feed our souls. Their most popular tunes are (but not limited to) Forever, After the Love Has Gone, and If You’re Thinking About Me. They even did an R&B/Soul cover of Eric Clapton’s You Look Wonderful Tonight. Expect pure nostalgia when these and more unforgettable tunes fill the night at The Tent. Do note, the venue is strictly limited to 21+. Ticket prices starting at Dhs245 and you can get your tickets here.
Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach at JBR, Dubai, prices from Dhs245. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae
CamelPhat
View this post on Instagram
When: April 11
Where: Five Luxe JBR
Grammy-nominated duo CamelPhat is heading to Dubai on April 11, bringing their hypnotic house music to Five Luxe JBR. You will know them for their popular hits Cola – a tune so good it was recommended by Noel Gallagher of rock band Oasis, Breathe, Spektrum and For a Feeling. On the night, they will be joined by Adam Ten and Sam Oui. Arrive early if you want to hit the dance floor. Tickets start from Dhs150 and can be purchased here.
Five Luxe JBR, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, April 11, from Dhs150. @pachaicons
ANTS Ibiza
When: April 12, 2025
Where: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience
Dubai’s nightlife is no stranger to big names, but this one hits different. ANTS, the underground powerhouse from Ibiza, is making its debut at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience on Saturday, April 12, and if you know ANTS, you already know what’s coming – deep, underground sound and techno, insane production, and a crowd that’s here purely for the music. Here’s why ANTS at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience is one of the unmissable music events in the UAE this April. Expect mind-blowing visuals, pounding basslines, electronic music in an open-air setting that’ll make every drop hit harder, and an atmosphere designed for those who live and breathe house and techno. Since launching last year, Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience has been delivering some of the best nights out in the city, with presale tickets flying out in record time. If history is anything to go by, this won’t just be a night out, it’ll be one for the books, so don’t sleep on it. Book your tickets here.
Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Marina, April 12. Tel: (0)58 888 8756. ushuaiadubai.com
The Script
When: April 12, 2025
Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre
This year, McGettigan’s is hosting a ‘Late Late Paddy’s Party’ and has invited The Script to celebrate the event. Taking place on April 12 at everyone’s favourite alfresco live music hub, Media City Amphitheatre, the Late Late Paddy’s Party will feature a full, sun-soaked day of live music, food trucks, pop-up bars, and a county-sized serving of signature McGettigan’s craic. The 12-hour, grass-top festival will also see The Coronas performing for the crowds. Early bird tickets are live now and priced at just Dhs249, available from mcgettigans.com. Read more here.
Mcgettigans’ x Late Late Paddy’s Party, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai Media City, midday to midnight, prices from Dhs249. mcgettigans.com
Mind Against
When: April 16, 2025
Where: Terra Solis
Italian-born, Berlin-based DJ Duo Mind Against expertly blend IDM, house and techno beats and you can hear their bangers live when they perform under the stars at Terra Solis on April 16. The high energy performers will be joined by rising star, Maxi Meraki and Lebanese DJ Ziad Ghosn as you party the night away amongst the desert dunes. Tickets start from Dhs150. Book here.
Mind Against, Terra Solis, Jebel Ali, Dubai, April 16, prices from Dhs150. @terrasolisdubai
Michael Learns To Rock
View this post on Instagram
When: April 27, 2025
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Michael Learns To Rock takes the Coca-Cola Arena stage in Dubai for the first time in April. Formed in 1988, the iconic Danish band has captured hearts across the world with their tunes, including Sleeping Child, 25 Minutes, Paint My Love, and other timeless hits. Want to relive the magic? Make sure you grab your tickets here.
Michael Learns To Rock, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, April 27, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com
Celeste Barber
When: April 29, 2025
Where: Dubai Opera
Australian comedian and social media personality Celeste Barber is coming to Dubai on April 29, 2025. She will be bringing her new show Backup Dancer to the Middle East, guaranteed to take the audience on a hilarious ride through her thoughts on everything from texting therapists to her childhood obsession with Janet Jackson. She’s been hailed as the ‘Australian Queen of Comedy’, starred on a Netflix series, and made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. Tickets start from Dhs195 and can be purchased on livenation.me
May
Nate Bargatze
When: May 3, 2025
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Nate Bargatze is bringing his signature clean and relatable comedy to Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena in May. Nate Bargatze is a Grammy-nominated comedian, podcaster, and producer, widely regarded as one of the world’s most popular comedians. In the last year, he’s hosted Saturday Night Live twice, and his style of comedy for all ages has seen him land several specials on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Tickets are now on sale from Dhs195 and available via ticketmaster.ae. All ticket holders must be over the age of 16.
Nate Bargatze presents Big Dumb Eyes World Tour, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, May 3, from Dhs195. coca-cola-arena.com
The Pulse
View this post on Instagram
When: May 9 to 11, 2025
Where: Dubai Opera
Experience a breathtaking night packed with a fusion of acrobatics, music, and light. Acrobats and choir members come together to showcase a unique performance where human movement and sound unite to form a singular, awe-inspiring organism. The heart-stopping show takes place across three nights from May 9 to 11. Nab your tickets here.
The Pulse, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, May 9 to 11, prices start from Dhs290. dubaiopera.com
elrow Dubai | Rowlympic Games
When: May 17, 2025
Where: Jubilee Park, Expo City Dubai
Mega techno and house music festival elrow is returning to Dubai to Expo City Dubai with a season-closing festival this summer. Some of the performers include Bora Uzer, Ilario Alicante, Franky Rizardo, Kasia, Stasi Sanlin, Patrick Topping, Tini Gessler and Quilliam. And many more are yet to be announced. Ticket prices start from Dhs200 and can be purchased here.
STOMP
View this post on Instagram
When: May 29, 2025
Where: Dubai Opera
Did you know that there are over 1,500 musical instruments in the world? But you won’t have these at this beat-driven performance when it STOMPs its way to Dubai this May. The production is being held in Dubai for the very first time, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. Why? Well, the high-energy performance has managed to captivate audiences worldwide by using everyday sounds to create an electrifying, percussion-driven experience. Expect a fusion of theater, dance, and music with no storyline – just pure energy. It will be held at the Dubai Opera for just four performances over three days from May 29 to 31, 2025. Tickets for the show start from Dhs290. You can purchase your tickets here.
STOMP at Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, May 29 to 31, prices from Dhs290. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
November
Untold
When: November 6 to 9, 2025
Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts
UNTOLD is returning to Dubai to Dubai Parks and Resorts in November 2025. Last year, the inaugural four-day festival was a success, with a whopping 185,000 festival-goers in attendance, where the last day of the festival saw 45,000 visitors. The line up for 2025 has not been announced yet but keep an eye here for announcements… We can’t wait for UNTOLD Dubai 2025. Read more here.
UNTOLD Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Nov 6 to 9, untold.ae
Images: Getty Images and supplied