Did you know that Tiesto is heading back to Dubai? Did you know that there are not one, but two huge musical festivals taking place this year? How about the fact that the Gipsy Kings are returning to the Dubai Opera with their sweet Spanish tunes?

Here you will find a list of all the upcoming singers, bands, DJs, and even comedians coming to Dubai to perform just for you. Bookmark the page, as we do keep it updated to help you stay in the know.

Here are all the massive shows, performances and concerts in Dubai in 2025

April

Max Amini

When: April 2, 2025

Where: Dubai Opera

Iranian-American comedian and actor is heading to Dubai Opera in April with a hilarious show. Amini is so popular that he is performing in Dubai in Farsi on April 1, and on April 2 in English (not one, but two shows added due to popular demand). He has appeared on shows such as NBC’s Heroes, Netflix’s Real Rob with Rob Schneider, and Comedy Central’s Mind of Mencia. He was even deemed by Los Angeles Times comedy critic Ford Hopkins as ‘JV Andrew Schultz’. Tickets start from Dhs220 and are available here.

Max Amini, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, April 2, from Dhs220. dubaiopera.com

Black Coffee

When: April 3, 2025

Where: Five Luxe JBR

Black Coffee is making his way back to Dubai, and this time, he’s headlining Pacha ICONS at Playa Pacha, FIVE Luxe, on Thursday, April 3. If you’ve seen Black Coffee live before, you know the vibe. If it’s your first time, expect a groovy, soulful musical journey led by one of the biggest legends in the Afro-house scene. Sharing the lineup for the night are Parallelle, the genre-blurring Dutch duo, known for blending live instruments with electronic sounds. Fabrice will be on hand to keep the party going with his signature mixes. Nab your tickets here.

Five Luxe JBR, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, April 3, from Dhs750. @pachaicons

Bedouin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bedouin (@bedouin_official)

When: April 4, 2025

Where: Be Beach

DJ duo (Tamer Malki and Rami Abousabe) are known for their signature sound, combining Middle Eastern influences with deep, euphoric sets, earning them their spot at events like Coachella and Burning Man. Bedouin are more than just DJs, they are producers, musicians, singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists, and they’ve mastered a distinctive and timeless sound that has connected with crowds from all corners of the world. On April 4, they’re bringing that magic to Be Beach for a night. Rolbac and Alex Twin are on warm-up duties, so expect a proper build-up before the main event. Tickets are available at dubai.platinumlist.net.

But that’s not the only performance at Be Beach to catch this weekend, read on..

Bedouin, Be Beach, Dubai Marina, Friday, April 4, 7pm onwards, tickets starting at Dhs195, tables from Dhs5,000, lounge tables from Dhs8,000. Tel: (0) 54 751 1119. @bebeachdxb

Fideles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fideles (@fideles_music)

When: April 5, 2025

Where: Be Beach

Italian duo, Fideles, have carved out a space in the underground scene with releases on Afterlife, Innervisions, and more. Their sets are a perfect balance – deep, melodic, and packed with groovy energy. Ryan Woods and Alex Twin will be warming things up before Fideles take over, closing out the weekend on a high. Tickets are available at dubai.platinumlist.net.

Fideles, Be Beach, Dubai Marina, Saturday, April 5, 7pm onwards, tickets starting at Dhs150, tables from Dhs4,000, lounge/sofa table reservations starting at Dhs6,000. Tel: (0) 54 751 1119. @bebeachdxb

Adriatique

When: April 5, 2025

Where: Terra Solis Dubai

Tomorrowland brings Swiss electronic duo Adriatique to Terra Solis Dubai on April 5 for a night of deep, hypnotic beats in the heart of the city. Expect an immersive soundscape where melodic techno meets the raw beauty of the dunes. For those looking to make the most of it, overnight stays are available to extend the experience beyond the music. Book your tickets here.

Adriatique, Terra Solis, Jebel Ali, Dubai, April 5, prices from Dhs300. @terrasolisdubai

InClassica International Music Festival 2025

When: April 6 to 21, 2025

Where: Dubai Opera

InClassica International Music Festival 2025 returns to Dubai next month, taking place from April 6 to 21, taking place at Dubai Opera. The two-week festival will bring together an incredible lineup of world-renowned perfumers who have classical music running through their veins. As with previous editions, expect a packed line-up of astonishing young talent and the world’s most established and famous musicians. Tickets are already on sale on dubaiopera.com and prices to see any of the shows start from Dhs199. Tickets for the shows are nearly selling out, so book the ones you want to see quick. Read more here.

InClassica International Music Festival, Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, April 6 to 21, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

Damage

When: April 11

Where: Bla Bla Dubai

One of the UK’s most iconic R&B groups, Damage is heading to Dubai for a one-night-only performance at Bla Bla Dubai. The group made their debut back in 1995 offering smooth harmonies, catchy melodies, with a blend of R&B to feed our souls. Their most popular tunes are (but not limited to) Forever, After the Love Has Gone, and If You’re Thinking About Me. They even did an R&B/Soul cover of Eric Clapton’s You Look Wonderful Tonight. Expect pure nostalgia when these and more unforgettable tunes fill the night at The Tent. Do note, the venue is strictly limited to 21+. Ticket prices starting at Dhs245 and you can get your tickets here.

Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach at JBR, Dubai, prices from Dhs245. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae

CamelPhat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @pachaicons

When: April 11

Where: Five Luxe JBR

Grammy-nominated duo CamelPhat is heading to Dubai on April 11, bringing their hypnotic house music to Five Luxe JBR. You will know them for their popular hits Cola – a tune so good it was recommended by Noel Gallagher of rock band Oasis, Breathe, Spektrum and For a Feeling. On the night, they will be joined by Adam Ten and Sam Oui. Arrive early if you want to hit the dance floor. Tickets start from Dhs150 and can be purchased here.

Five Luxe JBR, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, April 11, from Dhs150. @pachaicons

ANTS Ibiza

When: April 12, 2025

Where: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience

Dubai’s nightlife is no stranger to big names, but this one hits different. ANTS, the underground powerhouse from Ibiza, is making its debut at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience on Saturday, April 12, and if you know ANTS, you already know what’s coming – deep, underground sound and techno, insane production, and a crowd that’s here purely for the music. Here’s why ANTS at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience is one of the unmissable music events in the UAE this April. Expect mind-blowing visuals, pounding basslines, electronic music in an open-air setting that’ll make every drop hit harder, and an atmosphere designed for those who live and breathe house and techno. Since launching last year, Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience has been delivering some of the best nights out in the city, with presale tickets flying out in record time. If history is anything to go by, this won’t just be a night out, it’ll be one for the books, so don’t sleep on it. Book your tickets here.

Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Marina, April 12. Tel: (0)58 888 8756. ushuaiadubai.com

The Script

When: April 12, 2025

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

This year, McGettigan’s is hosting a ‘Late Late Paddy’s Party’ and has invited The Script to celebrate the event. Taking place on April 12 at everyone’s favourite alfresco live music hub, Media City Amphitheatre, the Late Late Paddy’s Party will feature a full, sun-soaked day of live music, food trucks, pop-up bars, and a county-sized serving of signature McGettigan’s craic. The 12-hour, grass-top festival will also see The Coronas performing for the crowds. Early bird tickets are live now and priced at just Dhs249, available from mcgettigans.com. Read more here.

Mcgettigans’ x Late Late Paddy’s Party, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai Media City, midday to midnight, prices from Dhs249. mcgettigans.com

Mind Against

When: April 16, 2025

Where: Terra Solis

Italian-born, Berlin-based DJ Duo Mind Against expertly blend IDM, house and techno beats and you can hear their bangers live when they perform under the stars at Terra Solis on April 16. The high energy performers will be joined by rising star, Maxi Meraki and Lebanese DJ Ziad Ghosn as you party the night away amongst the desert dunes. Tickets start from Dhs150. Book here.

Mind Against, Terra Solis, Jebel Ali, Dubai, April 16, prices from Dhs150. @terrasolisdubai

Michael Learns To Rock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Learns To Rock (@michaellearnstorock)

When: April 27, 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Michael Learns To Rock takes the Coca-Cola Arena stage in Dubai for the first time in April. Formed in 1988, the iconic Danish band has captured hearts across the world with their tunes, including Sleeping Child, 25 Minutes, Paint My Love, and other timeless hits. Want to relive the magic? Make sure you grab your tickets here.

Michael Learns To Rock, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, April 27, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Celeste Barber

When: April 29, 2025

Where: Dubai Opera

Australian comedian and social media personality Celeste Barber is coming to Dubai on April 29, 2025. She will be bringing her new show Backup Dancer to the Middle East, guaranteed to take the audience on a hilarious ride through her thoughts on everything from texting therapists to her childhood obsession with Janet Jackson. She’s been hailed as the ‘Australian Queen of Comedy’, starred on a Netflix series, and made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. Tickets start from Dhs195 and can be purchased on livenation.me

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, April 29, tickets from Dhs195, dubaiopera.com

May

Nate Bargatze

When: May 3, 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Nate Bargatze is bringing his signature clean and relatable comedy to Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena in May. Nate Bargatze is a Grammy-nominated comedian, podcaster, and producer, widely regarded as one of the world’s most popular comedians. In the last year, he’s hosted Saturday Night Live twice, and his style of comedy for all ages has seen him land several specials on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Tickets are now on sale from Dhs195 and available via ticketmaster.ae. All ticket holders must be over the age of 16.

Nate Bargatze presents Big Dumb Eyes World Tour, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, May 3, from Dhs195. coca-cola-arena.com

The Pulse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera (@dubaiopera)

When: May 9 to 11, 2025

Where: Dubai Opera

Experience a breathtaking night packed with a fusion of acrobatics, music, and light. Acrobats and choir members come together to showcase a unique performance where human movement and sound unite to form a singular, awe-inspiring organism. The heart-stopping show takes place across three nights from May 9 to 11. Nab your tickets here.

The Pulse, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, May 9 to 11, prices start from Dhs290. dubaiopera.com

elrow Dubai | Rowlympic Games

When: May 17, 2025

Where: Jubilee Park, Expo City Dubai

Mega techno and house music festival elrow is returning to Dubai to Expo City Dubai with a season-closing festival this summer. Some of the performers include Bora Uzer, Ilario Alicante, Franky Rizardo, Kasia, Stasi Sanlin, Patrick Topping, Tini Gessler and Quilliam. And many more are yet to be announced. Ticket prices start from Dhs200 and can be purchased here.

elrow, Jubilee Park, Expo City Dubai, May 17, from Dhs200. @elrowofficial

STOMP View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera (@dubaiopera)

When: May 29, 2025

Where: Dubai Opera Did you know that there are over 1,500 musical instruments in the world? But you won’t have these at this beat-driven performance when it STOMPs its way to Dubai this May. The production is being held in Dubai for the very first time, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. Why? Well, the high-energy performance has managed to captivate audiences worldwide by using everyday sounds to create an electrifying, percussion-driven experience. Expect a fusion of theater, dance, and music with no storyline – just pure energy. It will be held at the Dubai Opera for just four performances over three days from May 29 to 31, 2025. Tickets for the show start from Dhs290. You can purchase your tickets here. STOMP at Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, May 29 to 31, prices from Dhs290. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

November

Untold

When: November 6 to 9, 2025

Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts

UNTOLD is returning to Dubai to Dubai Parks and Resorts in November 2025. Last year, the inaugural four-day festival was a success, with a whopping 185,000 festival-goers in attendance, where the last day of the festival saw 45,000 visitors. The line up for 2025 has not been announced yet but keep an eye here for announcements… We can’t wait for UNTOLD Dubai 2025. Read more here.

UNTOLD Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Nov 6 to 9, untold.ae

Images: Getty Images and supplied