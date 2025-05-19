If you’re hoppy and you know it…

Raise your glasses, Dubai… BrewDog is set to open its first craft beer bar (and undoubtedly… your favourite new local) this week on May 23, 2025.

BrewDog will be located on Dubai’s Bluewaters Island, replacing The London Project on the island’s waterfront.

The space spans two floors with dual terraces and is perfect for those seeking post-work drinks or a weekend brunch. There will be live music and plenty of late-night energy.

At the bar, you can find 22 taps with different hop options, plus a variety of BrewDog Distilling Co. spirits, Wonderland cocktails, and a curated wine list. And of course, there will be a selection of non-alcoholic beverages.

If you’re expecting the same competitive thrills as BrewDog’s iconic Waterloo bar in London, yes… there will be lots of entertainment options, from duckpin bowling, and augmented darts.

And, if you need a breather, grab a drink and soak in those panoramic views of Ain Dubai.

Additionally, there will be a space for socialising, remote working (yes, really), and even dining.

On BrewDog’s signature menu, expect stacked burgers, loaded fries, legendary wings plus several exclusive dishes created just for this location.

Speaking on the opening of BrewDog, N Daud, CEO of Rise Hospitality, stated, “We’re so excited to bring to Dubai everything the world loves about BrewDog – from its pioneering beers and legendary food to immersive gaming and live music, all under one roof. This is a bar that sets a new benchmark for the city and delivers something fresh every day of the week.”

Need another reason to visit on opening night? The first 200 guests through the doors will stand a chance to win some cool prizes, including free BrewDog beer for a year.

Rise Hospitality is also the group behind Swingers – the immersive crazy golf experience found in London, Vegas, New York and Washington DC. The venue opened its doors earlier this year in February, and if you want to have a swing at it, take a look at the details here.

BrewDog Dubai, Bluewaters Island, JBR, Dubai, open from May 23, 6pm. @BrewDogBluewaters

Images: Supplied