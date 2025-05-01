The night belongs to Lazarus…

If your idea of the perfect Saturday night means dancing by the beach with a crowd that loves music, Be Beach is calling. On May 10, Damian Lazarus steps in with his signature sound – the man known for turning dancefloors into groovy journeys. It’s part of Be Beach’s stacked May line-up, with international DJs taking over every Saturday as the sun sets and the dancefloor opens up. Lazarus’ sets are sonic rituals: deep and groovy. Think sunrise sessions in Tulum, sunset beats in Ibiza – and now, Dubai gets its turn this weekend.

About Damian Lazarus

A true pioneer in the world of electronic music, Lazarus has built his reputation on pushing boundaries. The Crosstown Rebels label boss has been shaping underground scenes from London to Los Angeles, but it’s his Day Zero festival in Mexico and the spellbinding Get Lost parties that really show his vision: music that’s immersive, atmospheric, and just a little bit otherworldly.

The venue

Set against the glittering Dubai Marina, Be Beach is where music meets the waterfront. Beach club by day, dancefloor by night, with the cityscape as your backdrop. Expect insane sound systems, a crowd that knows its music, and that open-air energy.

Be Beach, Dubai Marina. Tel: (0)54 751 119. @bebeachdxb

