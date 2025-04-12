New month, new things to do in Dubai…

Dubai never hits pause, and May is packed with everyday excitement and new things to do across the city. With the cooler weather fading and early summer setting in, it’s the perfect time for poolside relaxation, lively music concerts, art galleries, new restaurant openings, and pop-ups. Here are 12 fantastic new things to do in Dubai this May.

INA

INA is here – the highly-anticipated fire-cooking concept at J1 Beach just touched down, and it’s bringing the renowned Chef Glen Ballis to Dubai to bring the venue to life. INA will complete the circle of 13 restaurants at J1, a beachfront destination unlike any other in the city. This is the perfect time to open the venture, as guests will be able to enjoy the full potential of the restaurant with outdoor seating built for the winter months, with an open-air retractable roof, from where they will be able to view the industrial-style grill directly, located off of the main dining space.

INA, J1 Beach. @ina.Dubai

London’s Yield Gallery

One of London’s standout contemporary art spaces has officially landed in Dubai. Yield Gallery has set up shop in One Central with a compact new space showcasing works by the likes of Andy Warhol, Banksy, Richard Hambleton, Hockney, and more. Known for mixing blue-chip names with rising talent, Yield’s Dubai launch is a smart stop for art lovers, collectors, and anyone looking to escape the heat with something a bit more inspiring.

Yield gallery, Ground Floor, One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre. Visits are by appointment only – to book, contact (0)54 746 2112. @yield_gallery

NETTE, Al Barari

The much-loved café from Al Quoz has just dropped its second location – this time in the middle of the lush, green oasis that is Al Barari. Think matcha in the garden, French-Japanese flavours with a twist, and a vibe that makes you want to stay way past lunch. Expect the same creativity that made the original a cult favourite, now served with a side of nature. The all-day menu is stacked with hits like the Katsu Beef Burger, Okonomiyaki Omelette, and French Onion Ramen (yes, that’s a thing – and yes, you need to try it). There’s also a fresh drop of NETTE merch in-store, so you can take a piece of the café home with you. Between the breezy garden seating, good coffee, and slow-living energy, this one’s definitely worth the drive.

NETTE, Al Barari. Tel: (0)4 329 4800.

Music Loves Company

Music Loves Company is a café by day, bar by night, and a live entertainment hotspot all in one. Expect everything from chilled coffee catch-ups to late-night comedy and gigs, with great food and drinks to match. The vibe is a laid-back, social space where music lovers, coffee enthusiasts, and comedy fans can hang out. Whether you’re here for a relaxed afternoon or to catch a live show, the vibe is always lively. The menu features coffee, fresh juices, hearty wraps, colourful salads, and sweet treats like stuffed cookies and banana bread. The cocktail list is fun, with drinks inspired by classic song lyrics.

Music Loves Company, Expo City Dubai. @wearemlc_

Dubai Restaurant Week

Running from 9 to 25 May, Dubai Restaurant Week is a solid excuse to eat your way around the city without blowing the budget. Over 100 restaurants are in on it this year, each offering limited-time menus – think two-course lunches for Dhs125 and three-course dinners for Dhs250. Whether you’re in the mood for sleek Cantonese, laid-back British comfort food, or buzzy Japanese bites, the line-up covers a lot of ground. It’s also a good chance to finally book that spot you’ve been meaning to try. We’ll be sharing our guide to the spots worth checking out, so stay tuned.

Solomun, Rampa, and more at Playa Pacha

Solomun

If you know house music, you know Solomun, a name that needs no introduction. And when Solomun steps behind the decks, you already know what’s coming – deep, melodic sounds and the kind of atmosphere that only a Pacha event does well. This Friday, May 2, the maestro himself is taking over Pacha ICONS at Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE JBR.

Pacha ICONS at Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Friday, May 2, tickets starting at Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. dubai.platinumlist.net. @playapachadubai.

Rampa

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to get dressed up, stay out late, and dance all night – this is it. Pacha ICONS at FIVE LUXE is bringing out the big names this Saturday, May 3, and the lineup is not playing around: Rampa (Keinemusik royalty), Benji B (your favourite DJ’s favourite DJ), and Anrey (deep, emotional – all the good stuff).

Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE, JBR. Saturday, May 3, 7pm onwards, tickets: starting at Dhs500 for dancefloor access, VIP tables from Dhs2,500. dubai.platinumlist.net

KŌR Pilates

KŌR Pilates is launching soon at InterContinental Dubai Marina – and it’s more than just a workout. Expect precision-focused reformer sessions designed to build strength and balance, with a touch of luxury woven in. Post-class, you can hang back for refreshments and a bit of calm. It’s a polished new spot for anyone who simply loves movement.

KŌR Pilates, InterContinental Dubai Marina. @korpilatesdubai

Pai Thai’s floating market, Jumeirah Al Qasr

Something seriously cool is floating into town. Every Saturday until May 3, Pai Thai is turning the waterways of Jumeirah Al Qasr into a full-blown Thai floating market—think Bangkok energy, Dubai style. Hop on an abra, cruise through lush canals, and snack your way through live cooking stations serving up proper Thai street food, tropical drinks, and sweet bites. It’s not just about the food either – expect traditional performances, vibrant décor, and all the market vibes without leaving Madinat. A solid way to spend your Saturday.

Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr, every Saturday until May 3, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm. @paithaidubai

Caribbean Beach Festival

Shoot the breeze and kick back like Bob Marley at Reggae Beachfest, the region’s longest-running Caribbean Beach Festival back at Barasti Beach. Enjoy a laid-back 12-hour celebration with music, food, and the perfect dose of Caribbean calm. Pool and beach access included.

Barasti Beach, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, May 3, tickets from Dhs150. dubai.platinumlist.net

Moon Slice

This one’s for the pizza lovers. Moon Slice, the cult-favourite pizzeria, just landed in Dubai Mall’s new District wing, bringing its signature pizzas with it. Cool, low-key and all about quality. Expect authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas, fresh pastas, and more.

The District, Dubai Mall. @moonslicepizza

The Coterie, Bingo Brunch

New brunch concepts galore and The Coterie combines brunch will bingo every Saturday. Feast on signature dishes like Marmite roasties, glazed chicken poppers, and fish ‘n’ chips, while playing for massive prizes, including a luxury vacation to Istanbul, Phuket, Tbilisi, or Baku.

The Coterie, every Saturday, House packages start at Dhs325. @the.coterie.group

