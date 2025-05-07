A whole new world awaits…

Disney fans! It’s the news we all have finally been waiting for. It has just been announced that a Disney Theme Park and Resort is coming to Abu Dhabi.

Disney World and Resort will be located on the waterfront on Yas Island in the capital. The project is Disney’s seventh entertainment destination in the world, after the Disney resorts in California, Florida, Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

Disney Abu Dhabi will be a partnership between Miral and the American Walt Disney Company.

Miral will be responsible for the entire development and construction, while Disney will oversee the creative aspects and provide operational support. This will include the design element of the attraction, to ensure it is in line with all things magical – a word that Disney is synonymous with.

HH Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the establishment of this entertainment project in Abu Dhabi ‘reflects the importance and position of the United Arab Emirates and the emirate as a leading global destination in the entertainment tourism sector.’

Speaking on the project, Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company said that ‘Abu Dhabi’s distinguished position as a prestigious global destination, its embrace of diverse cultures and its ambitious vision for the future makes it an ideal choice for Disney to connect with millions of new families and attract guests for generations to come.’

What can we expect from the Disney theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi?

Well… Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, stated, “This entertainment project marks a qualitative leap in theme park design, introducing a new concept that combines the latest technological innovations with groundbreaking architectural and design visions – including a one-of-a-kind modern castle that goes beyond anything Disney has created before.”

How exciting!

The groundbreaking new announcement was made on the sidelines of a special event celebrating 15 years of Yas Island at the W Abu Dhabi, with His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi and Miral, Robert A Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences; and other members of the Abu Dhabi media fraternity in attendance.

Watch the exciting annoucement below:

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has witnessed the announcement of the Disney Theme Park Resort on Yas Island waterfront. pic.twitter.com/EnpN4oaOHP — Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) May 7, 2025

