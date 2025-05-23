Did you notice the change?

Noticed that your phone network name changed to Life Endowment? It’s to align with a very important cause: to promote generosity and solidarity as embodied by the Year of Community.

UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan declared the year 2025 as ‘The Year of Community’ and the Life Endowment strategy aligns with this theme.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi have teamed up to launch the Life Endowment campaign which aims to enhance the sustainability of healthcare services and cover treatment costs for the most vulnerable segments of society. It is held under the slogan With You for Life.

Life Endowment sound familiar? It is part of a larger healthcare endowment plan launched in May 2024 valued at one billion dirhams. The plan aims to provide funding to aid chronic disease treatment for the most vulnerable segments of society. By getting involved in endowment-based charitable actions, it strengthens the values of solidarity and mutual support, ensuring the continued impact of good deeds.

His Excellency Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, stated that the campaign represents hope for chronic disease patients and plays a crucial role in providing quality healthcare for those unable to afford treatment costs. He added that the campaign ‘is a true example of the Year of Community.’

His Excellency Ahmed Al Mazrouei said, “Reviving the tradition of endowments strengthens social responsibility, humanitarian values, and the deeply rooted culture of generosity within the UAE community. His Excellency Abdullah Hamid Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution– Ma’an added, ‘Through this partnership, we aim to foster the values of shared responsibility and community giving among community members to contribute towards this health campaign.’

If you want to support this cause, the campaign has two fundraising arms: the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an.