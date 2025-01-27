“Hand in hand we will work to strengthen social bonds, foster shared responsibility, and unlock potential for inclusive and sustainable growth.” – UAE President…

Every year, UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan declares ‘The Year of’ at the start of the year. For the past two years, Sheikh Mohamed prioritised sustainability, and it was the first time that the UAE President dedicated two years to the important cause. And now, Sheikh Mohamed has declared 2025 to be the Year of Community—another equally important cause.

Sheikh Mohamed issued a tweet from his official X account (previously called Twitter) announcing the news.

I am pleased to announce 2025 as the Year of Community in the UAE. Hand in hand we will work to strengthen social bonds, foster shared responsibility, and unlock potential for inclusive and sustainable growth. To all those who call the UAE home, I encourage you to think… — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) January 27, 2025

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice President, and Prime Minister, also shared the news on his social media account reflecting the UAE President’s sentiments.

The declaration of 2025 as the “Year of Community” highlights our priorities for the future: strengthening social bonds and fostering unity across society.

The foundation of our nation’s strength lies in a united community, where individuals are connected, and care is extended… — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 27, 2025

We expect plenty of initiatives to be launched for the “Year of Community,” especially with the Holy Month of Ramadan just around the corner. We will be keeping our eyes on all updates, and we will let you know how we all can come together for this endeavour.

Images: Emirates News Agency