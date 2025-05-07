Vroom-vroom into thrilling expeditions with this travel company…

Everyone does travel differently. Some like to camp in the resort, lounging all day, being a water baby and making the most of the property facilities. Some are city crawlers, choosing bustling metropolises to get lost in. Some disappear into nature, disconnecting from civilisation and exploring the best of the world’s landforms.

If you’re the third type, and like a bit of adventure thrown into the mix, there’s a new travel company in Dubai that will do just that for you.

Say hello to Raw Earth, a newly-launched, boutique travel company in Dubai that offers guided self-drive 4×4 expeditions through some of the most rugged and remote landscapes around the world.

The experiences will be designed for travellers with a passion for adventure, who are looking to escape into the far-off, raw and remote parts of the world, those less explored and highlighted. Think high-altitude deserts, alpine valleys, and ancient mountain passes.

Essentially, Raw Earth will plan your entire trip for you, from the vehicle you drive to the local food you eat and the route, boutique stays, full immersion in the culture of the destination, local collaborations, and a built-in content creation experience – the whole itinerary.

It’s a welcome break from the perils of commercially packaged travel, free from the stress of overcrowded airports, luggage limits and security checks.

Each trip will host 4-5 cars, which means it’ll be intimate and environment conscious. The best part about the trip is, of course, how it offers the participants a chance to really connect with their experience and make it more meaningful.

The ethos of the company is expected to be a hit with experienced travellers looking for something different, more intentional and less popular. The company is also promising full safety and security throughout the trips, with an on-ground team handling navigation and logistics.

While the first trip is set to kick off in Kyrgyzstan this June, several more expeditions are already in the pipeline. Upcoming regions include Central Asia, the Middle East, and select parts of Africa.

The website it still under works, but interested explorers can follow their journey and request early access via Instagram at @travelrawearth or send an email at explore@travelrawearth.com.

Images: Supplied/Socials/Unsplash