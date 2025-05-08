Dubai property is always in demand…

Dubai property prices could increase as far as double in the next five years, according to Abdullah Alajaji, CEO and founder of brokerage firm Driven | Forbes Global Properties who recently spoke to Gulf Business.

This prediction comes from the recent growth in real estate prices across the emirate. Dubai’s real estate market saw 217,000 investments valued at Dhs526bn in 2024, which was an increase of 38 per cent in number of transactions and and 27 per cent in terms of value, according to data from the government of Dubai.

But Alajaji also said that there’s still more room to grow as property prices in Dubai are still lower than counterparts such as New York and Singapore. He stated “I would compare this time to pre-2008. Back then, every single area went up at the same level — you’d see 30 to 40 per cent increases in a single year, whether you were in JVC or Palm Jumeirah. But rental yields were much lower. Today, rents have gone up in tandem with prices, which suggests real demand.”

This comes after Rizwan Sajan, founder of Danube Properties, predicted a 10–20 per cent correction in rents in 2025. We know that one thing is for sure, timing is key when it comes to Dubai property prices.