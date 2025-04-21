The rent drop you’ve been waiting for is on the way…

Dubai’s rental scene has been a rollercoaster over the past few years – no pause, no break, just higher numbers at every renewal. But (believe it or not), Dubai rental prices are finally cooling down. With a big wave of new apartments on the horizon, a rental dip – possibly up to 20% – could be coming in 2025. For renters, this could mean some long-overdue breathing room.

A much needed correction

After a wild four-year run of climbing rents, Dubai could finally be getting a break. Rizwan Sajan, founder of Danube Properties, has predicted a 10–20% correction in rents next year. Why? Because prices shot up fast after the pandemic, and a soft landing is better than a bubble burst. it’s exactly what the market needs.“Rentals have gone very high,” Sajan explained. “A correction will help. It’s healthy.”

New supply = new opportunities

Some areas are already feeling the effects, with reports showing that older properties are seeing a dip in rent prices. This decline is happening due to increased competition among landlords and the rise of newer, more modern units. So if you’ve been on the hunt for a place in Dubai, keep your eyes peeled for the deals coming up in 2025.

The numbers

In Q1 2025 alone, 7,848 units were handed over. And it’s only getting busier: 71,000+ more units are coming by year-end, with 80,000 in 2026 and nearly 59,000 in 2027. Translation? More choice, more competition, and possibly, more affordable options.

What this means for renters and buyers

For renters, 2025 could bring a welcome shift – better deals and more options. If you’ve been priced out of the market in the past, now might be your chance to secure a more affordable rental in a city that’s always in demand. If you’re a buyer, you’ll see more competitive pricing across both rentals and sales, which could mean a better return on your investment in the long run.

The bottom line

If you’re planning on renting or investing in Dubai, 2025 could be the sweet spot. You’re likely to see better deals, and the market is primed for some much-needed balance.