Eid Al Adha sales for the win…

Eid Al Adha is nearly upon us, which means the long weekend is not far. It’s looking likely that we will only get four days off during Eid Al Adha if it does fall from June 5 to 8, 2025, depending on when the moon sighting will occur – but four days is a full four days, and a holiday is overdue.

Major airlines in the UAE are offering discounted rates on air fares for this Eid Al Adha long weekend. Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia and Wizz Air have announced huge deals and unmissable offers to make travel in this holiday season easier. The carriers are expanding their customer base and minting from the surging demand, and the travellers are getting cheap prices – it’s a win-win.

Emirates

Emirates is offering a ‘fly now, pay down the line’ scheme on selected UAE bank credit card holders, giving them a chance to pay for their ticket with zero profit credit over three monthly instalments.

Book here.

Etihad

Abu Dhabi’s premium carrier is offering discounted prices on round-trip tickets to several destinations, including Paris, Osaka, Seoul, Seychelles, Shanghai, Malaga, Bahrain, Bengaluru, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt and more, with fares as low as Dhs285. Travellers are advised to book by July 1 for a travel period until March 31 2026.

Book here.

Air Arabia

Sharjah’s Air Arabia is offering deals to India, Armenia, Egypt, Oman, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and more. The airline has advised travellers to book their tickets by June 2 and fly from the UAE with fares starting from Dh129 one way. The travel period is from June 1 to September 30, and the offer is valid for seven more days, with the lowest being from Dhs129.

Book here.

flydubai

flydubai is gearing up to activate it’s seasonal flight network with 11 added cities to choose from, two of which are brand new additions. Passengers can explore this range of holiday destinations starting June 4 into September. The deals are valid for bookings made until May 31 and the travel period is between May 30 and June 9, with fares as low as Dhs965. Discover all the destinations here.

Book here.

