The Emirates airline group’s employees will see a jumbo bonus landing in a future pay packet…

Following on from a year of “record financial results”, the Emirates Group has informed its eligible staff that they can look forward to a massive bonus that’s on its way, equivalent to 22-weeks of basic salary, in their upcoming pay packets.

Interestingly the staff bonus of 22-weeks, is a 2-week increase from the 20-week salary share of the previous year’s profits as reported by Khaleej Times. Emirates Group currently has 121,223 employees employed, according to their website. Gulf News has reported that the group announced a record-breaking profit before tax of Dh 22.7 billion. It was reported that both areas of the Group’s business, Emirates Airline and dnata, contributed record revenues during the financial year.

Emirates recently added lots of new aircrafts with retrofitted cabins, along with the new Emirates A350 planes that were revealed at the end of 2024. This was a landmark move in the airline’s history, as it’s the first time the Dubai-born carrier has added a new aircraft type to its fleet since 2008.

If you’re interested in rerouting your own career, in the hope things will take off (sorry) with Emirates – you can check out their current vacancies on the emiratesgroupcareers.com website.

3 of 12

Images: Emirates