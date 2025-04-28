The routes will include flights are both A380 and 777…

Recently it was announced that Emirates were adding two new routes to the retrofitted A380. Today the company announced that it will be introducing a fleet of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380s planes with upgraded cabins to 8 more cities on its network in the next few months. The airline will roll out its retrofitted A380s to Bangkok, Hong Kong, Nice and Perth and its upgraded Boeing 777s to Madrid, Kuala Lumpur, Phuket and Frankfurt, as well as another refitted Boeing 777 service to Dublin.

These latest routes added will offer customers more opportunities to enjoy the full Emirates experience whether they are travelling to or through Dubai, as the total number of cities served by refurbished Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s and newly delivered A350s now reaches over 70 cities.

The airline’s retrofit programme continues to advance at a remarkable pace with Emirates Engineering Centre teams working round the clock to complete full nose-to-tail makeovers at an average rate of one wide-body aircraft every three weeks.

The new Emirates A350 was also added to the fleet late last year, and has been put into service for several short-to-medium-haul destinations. If you’re looking for travel inspiration, then here are all the destinations you can fly to on the new service.

The airline will also receive its first long-range A350 later this year, which is set to make its debut in Australia with the introduction of flights to Adelaide from December 1.

Image: Dubai Media Office