One of the UAE’s most ambitious travel projects is the 1,200km long Etihad Rail network. And all of us can’t wait to hop onboard. Currently, it’s only the freight trains that are in service, but we may have just got an update as to when the passenger train will launch.

A meeting in May was held between HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Etihad Rail, where Sheikh Hamdan was updated on the latest developments. The meeting was led by HE Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail.

The briefing included the launch date of the passenger train service, which, according to the Instagram post on Etihad Rail, is set to be next year, in 2026.

While the launch has its eyes set on the upcoming year, the full network will not be fully operational. Progress, however, indicates that the network will be fully operational by or before 2030.

But, as with any huge megaproject, the launch date could change, but we are keeping our eyes peeled for any launch announcements. And as soon as we know, we will let you know.

Learn more about the Etihad Rail

The Etihad Rail is possibly the biggest megaproject the UAE has undertaken, and everyone is excited. The UAE’s very own ‘Sanpiercer’ (not the official name) will link all seven emirates, connecting 11 cities and regions from Al Sila (bordering the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) to Fujairah.

When What’s On spoke to Ahmed Al Musawa, CEO of Oman & Etihad Rail Co on the travel time between the emirates, he said: “Train passenger services will enable users to plan their journeys between the emirates and cities more efficiently, significantly decreasing the travel time:

Travelling from Abu Dhabi to Dubai will take up to 50 minutes

Travelling from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah will take 100 minutes

Travelling from Dubai to Fujairah will take 50 minutes.

Travelling from Abu Dhabi To Ruwais will take 70 minutes”

But is this the end of the line?

The short answer: Not at all!

In February 2023, Oman Rail and Etihad Rail struck an accord, partnering with Mubadala and committing to a 303km stretch of track that will unite the two GCC nations by rail, direct from Sohar in Oman to the city of Abu Dhabi (in just 100 minutes) and beyond. It will also stretch westward to the borders of Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

In even more recent news, the UAE also signed a contract to work with Jordan in constructing a 360km rail network. It could mark the first tentative steps of the next phase of inter-regional passenger travel for the GCC.

And over the recent meeting, Emirates News Agency shared that ‘future expansion plans’ were also discussed, ‘including proposed links with other GCC countries.’

If you want to know everything there is to know about Etihad Rail and to stay updated with all the latest, read and bookmark this page here.

Images: Etihad Rail and WAM