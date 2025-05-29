Setting the standard…

Abu Dhabi’s ever-expanding portfolio of booming residential megaprojects never fails to impress, and now, a brand new one that’s been in the works and has grabbed attention for months is finally ready to be unveiled: Fahid Island.

The Aldar Properties development is being marketed as “Abu Dhabi’s newest island destination where turquoise waters, lush mangroves, and thoughtfully designed experiences redefine coastal living.” A short drive from Yas, Fahid Island will be a residential space centred on wellness and wellbeing.

It also happens to be the UAE’s first island designed around well-being, with natural mangroves purifying the air, and every home no more than 250 metres away from a park or shaded trail. The sustainably designed development will also include unique retail and dining establishments as well as schools, all seamlessly connected and aimed at making the island ideal for people that love walking.

A quick glance at the official Fahid Island webpage also elaborates that the island will “wash away stress, keep your heart healthier, make you smarter, and help you breathe better, live longer, get fitter, and make wellness a way of life.” Sounds almost too good to be true.

The island itself has been developed to include 940,000 square metres of green space, along a 11km stretch of coastline with 100,000 square metres of beach. It will also include a 10km long stretch of berms (raised strips of land along the water) and a 3km long mangrove boardwalk, plus a 2km waterfront promenade, 15km of public walkways and a 10km dedicated running loop.

We’re intrigued, and can’t wait to see more. Stay tuned to whatson.ae for all the updates, and meanwhile, check out this list of stunning residences coming to Abu Dhabi, including this recently-announced Brabus themed island.

Media: YouTube, supplied