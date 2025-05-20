Step into Elaia…

Pier 7’s collection of restaurants stays ever-evolving, and the latest addition to this dining destination is a chic, modern, Mediterranean bistro – say hello to Elaia, serving up fusion Mediterranean fare and skirting the stunning views of the Dubai Marina.

The spot is set to open doors soon (stay tuned for updates on that), and is inviting diners to discover a potential new go-to for great Mediterranean food in the heart of Dubai Marina.

As is with Pier 7 restaurants, the space is expansive, taking over a whole floor with different formats – a stunning bar, a dedicated pizza oven, balcony seating, high chairs and counter seating.

The whole space is draped in the quintessential shades of blue and white, with touches of wood, rattan and hand-painted murals of Greek mythology. The venue can transform from day to night, so leisurely lunches and fancy dinners, both are welcome.

The menu is designed to reflect the fresh, lightweight and flavourful nature of Mediterranean cuisine, highlighting the very best of the produce and ingredients.

Expect to find lots of seafood and Mediterranean classics, freshly baked breads and dips like smoked eggplant melitzanosalata and roasted red pepper tirokafteri, hand-rolled keftedes, grilled octopus with harissa romesco, pastas, signature wood-fired pizzas, magnum baklava, olive oil cake and more.

The venue also has a comprehensive beverage program, providing guests with stellar cocktails and a carefully curated wine list featuring affordable but quality options, as well as thoughtful non-alcoholic options for the non-drinkers.

The concept is inspired by steki, a Greek term for a second home or stomping ground. This embodies the warm and energetic spirit of Elaia perfectly, as a place for friends and families to gather, spend time with each other and share memories over a great meal.

Elaia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, opening soon, Tel: (0) 4 576 2389, @elaiadubai

Images: Socials/Supplied