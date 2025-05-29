Four new reasons to book a Euro trip from Dubai…

Thinking of switching sand for cobblestones? You’ve got options. flydubai has just announced four new destinations across Eastern Europe and the Baltics – making it even easier to plan your next city hop with fewer layovers and more time on the ground. The Dubai-based carrier is growing fast, and this latest expansion brings more than just new places on the map – it opens up new travel experiences you may not have considered (yet).

Where to next?

From September 2024, you’ll be able to book direct flights to Chișinău (Moldova’s capital) and Iași in Romania. December 2025 brings even more good news, with new routes to Riga in Latvia and Vilnius in Lithuania.

For those keeping track, that’s now 35 destinations in Europe alone, and over 135 worldwide on the flydubai network. The airline will also become the first UAE carrier to fly direct to Iași International Airport, a win for anyone looking to explore Romania beyond Bucharest.

The details

Chișinău (KIV) & Iași (IAS): 2x weekly from Terminal 2, DXB

Riga (RIX) & Vilnius (VNO): 3x weekly from Terminal 3, DXB

All four routes will also be codeshared with Emirates, making onward travel even smoother.

First direct flights to Iași from the UAE

flydubai is making travel easier by becoming the first UAE carrier to operate direct flights to Iași International Airport. Located in Romania’s northeast, Iași is known for its historical charm, cobbled streets, and creative buzz – now just a direct flight away.

Hello, Baltics

December marks flydubai’s debut in the Baltics, with flights launching to both Riga and Vilnius. Think fairytale towns, street cafés, and a completely different pace – no long-haul layovers required. These flights open up new options for weekend breaks – perfect for switching things up and exploring parts of Europe that feel a little different from the usual go-tos.

A bigger network, more possibilities

flydubai’s total network now includes more than 135 destinations, with 75% on routes previously underserved from Dubai. It’s part of the airline’s mission to make travel more accessible – and a lot more interesting.