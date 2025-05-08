Dubai Airport’s final call is coming – a mega new airport is ready to steal the spotlight…

Dubai airport is about to switch up the way the world flies in. After decades at the top, Dubai International Airport (DXB) will officially close in the next 10 years – the big news? It’s making way for a next-level mega hub at Al Maktoum International (DWC). The shift, confirmed earlier this year, will see every single passenger and cargo flight move south to the new site by around 2034.

Backed by a $35 billion expansion, DWC is set to handle up to 260 million travellers a year – nearly triple DXB’s current crowd. Five runways, 400 gates, slick digital check-ins and faster connections are all part of the plan. The first phase is already under construction, with a terminal built to welcome 150 million flyers annually.

Why Al Maktoum International?

Located 45km south in Dubai South, DWC’s got the room DXB doesn’t. Hemmed in by city sprawl in Garhoud and Al Qusais, DXB simply can’t stretch any further. By shifting south, Dubai’s setting itself up for smoother skies – less air traffic over homes, quicker flight connections, and a massive logistics boost thanks to DWC’s proximity to Jebel Ali Port.

What’s next for DXB?

While nothing’s set in stone, early signs point to the DXB site transforming into a prime slice of new Dubai – think residential, commercial and public spaces. Right in the heart of the city, with links already built in. A potential urban goldmine.

When is this all happening?

Not overnight. The transition will roll out in phases, with cargo and budget airlines moving first, then the big players following suit. DXB isn’t switching off yet – it’s getting upgrades to stay world-class until the shift is complete. For now, it’s business as usual… but the countdown has officially begun.