Taking creativity to new heights (literally)…

If you love to get creative, you most likely have been to a paint and grape here in Dubai. Well, this new (and hopefully, reoccurring) painting workshop will take your experience to a whole new level – and a sky-high one, at that.

Fosc.Art has teamed up with The Dubai Balloon for a really cool collab inviting those who sign up for an evening of creativity paired with breathtaking skyline views from one of Dubai’s soaring attractions.

Its very first session took place in April and is back due to popular demand. So if you missed out on that session, make sure you book the next one in. It takes place on Saturday, May 24, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

The session begins with a trip on the Dubai Balloon taking passengers up to 300 metres high, offering impressive views across the city. Its prime location in Palm Jumeirah means that you’ll be able to see as far out as Burj Khalifa on a clear day.

Its doughnut-shaped platform means you can walk around to get the best views of the city and the sea. The flight duration isn’t too long, so make the most of your trip. Once it’s done, the tethered rope will gently pull the balloon back down to ground level.

The best news? Since you rise at sundown, expect to see the Dubai sky painted with gorgeous yellow, orange, and golden hues.

After you’re back on solid ground, you will then head to the balloon’s scenic terrace café for a guided Art & Sip session with the lovely team from Fosc Art.

Don’t know where to start with the brush? Don’t worry, whether you’re a pro and know your colour combinations or if you haven’t held a brush since middle school, you’ll be guided by the helpful team.

And they really know their stuff. All you have to do is come with a fun and brave can-do attitude.

Go with your partner for a fun and different date experience, with your friends, or even your whole family for a lovely bonding experience.

But, if this is what you’re thinking, this colourful experience is going to put a huge dent in your wallet; it really won’t. The whole experience will cost you just Dhs300 per adult, and Dhs160 per child.

The price includes the Dubai Balloon flight, art supplies, the actual workshop, and a beverage of choice.

Fosc.Art x The Dubai Balloon, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, May 24, from 5.30pm, Dhs300 per adult, Dhs160 per child. Tel: (0)50 877 0426. @fosc.art @thedubaiballoon

Images: Supplied and Unsplash