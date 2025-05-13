Let your creative juices flow…

There’s nothing quite as relaxing as putting a brush to the canvas and watching a new masterpiece come to life. Sadly, not all of us are creatively gifted, so we need a helping hand from time to time.

Paint and Grape is essentially an art class, just like the ones we had in school but with the bonus of a couple of glasses of wine and bites included.

Here are 7 paint and grape classes to try in Dubai

ARTfem

ARTfem hosts paint and grape nights in Dubai and Abu Dhabi with the lovely ARTfem team to guide you. It is priced at Dhs399 per person. All materials will be supplied to help you create your masterpiece, plus food and drinks. Head to their website here to find out when the next session is and book your slot in advance.

artfemdxb.com

FoscART

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FoscART (@fosc.art)

This paint and grape is much more than just a, well… paint and grape session. The fun team at FoscART work with some of the most coolest attractions in Dubai and pairs them with an art session. Think art with a game of golf at TopGolf Dubai, or a trip to the stars with Dubai Balloon followed by a creative painting session. All the art supplies are provided during the workshop, and the team will help you out if you have questions or need some artistic help. Stay up to date with their sessions here.

Design and Dine

Design and Dine hosts lively art workshops across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and even Al Ain. But its not just a painting session you’ll get. Their events also feature unlimited gourmet food and beverages and live entertainment. They also offer corporate events and private parties. Find out when their next event is here and book.

@designanddine.ae

Sip N Paint DXB

Paint along to afrobeats, old school R&B, hip hop, dancehall and amapiano tunes at this Afro art workshop with Ruth. All painting supplies and the canvas are provided, and the class requires no experience. It is priced at Dhs199. Besides learning to draw, you will also get on your feet and dance. Food and drinks are not included but can be purchased at the venue on the day. You can learn about their upcoming events here.

sipnpaintdxb.ae

Artist Pals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by www.ArtistPals.com (@artistpals)

Artist Pals hosts paint and grape sessions across Dubai where all you have to do is sip… paint… vibe… repeat. Go down solo and meet new people who will turn into friends, or go with your creative (and non-creative) mates for a fun day out. Everything is provided; you just go with good vibes in tow. The session costs Dhs165 per person which includes two drinks.

@artistpals

We Love Art

Be it abstract, a Banksy, or a painting with gold, you can flex your creativity with the team at We Love Art. For Dhs390, you’ll get two glasses of grape or four non-alcoholic drinks, three hours of painting, and all of the art supplies needed to create your masterpiece. They hosts various paint and grape sessions across Dubai, including the Ritz Carlton JBR, Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Academy, and more. Check out their schedule here and book.

weloveart.com

Neon Brush

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Okay, so this isn’t exactly a paint and ‘grape’ workshop, but you will get soft drinks, and trust us, it’s a fun painting experience. Formerly called Paint in the Dark, this workshop takes place under black light (essentially, painting in the dark) with neon paint. No outlines on the canvas here, so the entire painting is your very own creation. Feel free to pull up an image or just attack the canvas with your brush and watch your masterpiece come to life. Prices for the 90-minute session will cost you Dhs160 for one soft drink or Dhs175 for two soft drinks. They will announce their next session soon.

neonbrushexperience.com

Images: Instagram