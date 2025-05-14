This International Museum Day, be blessed with free entry in the UAE…

International Museum Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate, then we’ve got just the thing for you. This weekend, May 18, is International Museum Day, and museums across the UAE are offering patrons free entry for a weekend of exploration.

Museums in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are offering free entry, giving lovers of art and culture a history and heritage-weekend treat. Even if you’re simply looking for an indoor activity for your days off to beat the heat, this is a great choice.

Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai Museum and Garden in the Sky are opening its doors for free access on May 17 and 18. The museum is open from 10am to 8pm, while Garden in the Sky welcomes visitors from 2pm to 10pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louvre Abu Dhabi (@louvreabudhabi)

You might also like 7 paint and grape workshops in Dubai

Abu Dhabi

If visiting the wonderful Louvre Abu Dhabi has been on your to-do list, now’s the time to finally tick it off. This weekend on May 18, the art museum on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi is offering free entry to all UAE residents. All you need is your valid Emirates ID. Present this to the ticket desk and you can enter for free.

Other free museums you can visit…

A number of museums around the UAE offer free entry year-round in a bid to promote cultural learning and curiosity, and encourage the residents to interact with fruitful exploration. In Dubai, Jameel Arts Centre is one of the top free spots to visit, in addition to the Coffee Museum and the Dubai Police Museum, for which you do need a permit – you can apply for the permit through the Dubai Police website – dubaipolice.gov.ae or the ‘Dubai Police’ app.

The home of Saudi-born poet Mubarak bin Hamad Al Oqaili, a beautiful heritage home dating back to 1923, now stands as a museum on the edge of Deira’s Spice Souk. The home of one of the most important Arabic classical poets in history, the structure was built from coral, stone, plaster, sandalwood, teakwood and the fronds and trunks of palm trees.

In Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat, the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation, Abu Dhabi’s Heritage Village and the Miraj Islamic Art Centre are great options. In Sharjah, the Sharjah Art Museum is a hotspot for culture and heritage.

Images: Socials/Supplied