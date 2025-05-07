Dubai welcomes another month of art-culture cool this May…

May is here (we know, freaky) and if you’re an arts-and-culture-crawler, this list is for you. Find here, all of the coolest alternative art happenings throughout the month to keep you busy and your soul fed.

Arte Museum x Musée d’Orsay

Immersive digital art space Arte Museum Dubai is collaborating with the famed Musée d’Orsay in Paris, to bring classic masterpieces in a new light. The exhibit invites visitors to experience the emotional and cultural depth of 19th-century French art with all the five senses engaged, as these pieces come to life. Expect to see ver 100 artworks from Monet’s Water Lilies to Van Gogh’s Starry Night.

ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI, opposite Galeries Lafayette, Dubai Mall, from Feb 19, Mon to Thurs, 10am to 11pm, Fri to Sun, 10am to 12am, dubai.artemuseum.com

Arab Cinema Week

This iconic celebration of the very best of regional cinema started off as a small spark and has now become an annual staple on the city’s cultural calendar. The festival kicked off on May 2 and will run till May 11, taking you through an incredible journey through the cinematic landscape of the Arab world. 10 days of the event will feature 10 feature films, 6 Gulf Premieres, 3 UAE Premieres, and stories from 10 Arab countries including Lebanon, Sudan, UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Iraq, Qatar, Jordan and Syria. Read more here.

Find the full schedule here, tickets priced at Dhs56.70

Dreams of Spring at Al Habtoor Palace

The Dreams of Spring exhibition at Al Habtoor Palace was unveiled recently, and features a specially curated collection of pieces by internationally-acclaimed artists like Timur D’Vatz, Timur Akhmedov, and Alfiz Sabirov. The exhibition has been curated by Andakulova Gallery, renowned for championing the vibrant art scene of Central Asia, and Legends Art Club. The exhibit is open for public viewing from until May 31, 2025.

Dreams of Spring, Al Habtoor Palace, till May 31, @alhabtoorpalace

Terra Dubai x Pinkum Collection

Terra Dubai has a new exhibition by celebrated Dubai based, Canadian-Lebanese multidisciplinary designer and digital artist, Chafic Mekawi, curated by renowned Dubai based collector Margo Castro, founder of Pinkum Collection. The exhibition features five thought-provoking works that blend traditional Gulf elements with a forward-looking perspective, shaped by his upbringing between Beirut and the UAE. Visitors are invited to explore themes of Arab identity, heritage, cultural symbolism and futurism expressed through striking compositions.

Terra Dubai, Sun to Thurs, all summer, 8am to 11pm, Fri to Sat, 8am to 12pm, Tel: (0) 4 388 8582, @terra.eatery

Women in Contemporary Arab Art at Kutubna Cultural Centre

Kutubna Cultural Centre is hosting Women in Contemporary Arab Art, an exhibition of 35 works that offers a rare and powerful perspective on how Arab women have been depicted through decades of modern and contemporary art. The display features revealing stories of strength, beauty, resilience, and cultural transformation outlined by renowned regional artists.This including paintings on canvas and paper, highlighting both classic and experimental styles from the 20th and early 21st centuries.

Kutubna Cultural Centre, until May 18, daily, 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0) 4 447 4050, @kutubnadubai

Comedy in the Sky at Aura Skypool

Comedy in the Sky is back at Aura Skypool for a second round. In partnership with The Laughter Factory, catch comedians like Justin Panks, Aaron Butler, Roxy Yekta, Viswajit Dilip and Valentina Danubio on Wednesday, May 21, starting 8pm. Stellar comedy paired with incredible panoramic views of the city -doesn’t get better than that. Guests also receive a complimentary drink.

Aura Skypool, The Palm Tower, Wed, May 21, 8pm , Dhs250, Tel: (0) 4 566 2121, @auraskypool.dubai

The ME by Meliá

ME by Meliá Dubai invites guests to immerse themselves in Harmony in Diversity, a captivating exhibition by Dubai-based artist Rada K., as part of the hotel’s Cultural Connection series. Known for her bold exploration of styles and materials, Rada K. brings a dynamic and thought-provoking collection that celebrates contrast, connection, and creative freedom, transforming the entire hotel into a gallery.

The ME by Meliá, Business Bay, launching May 9, Tel: (0) 525 2500, @medubaihotel

Expo City

In celebration of International Museum Day, Expo City Dubai invites visitors to relive the glory days of the Expo with free entry to the Expo 2020 Museum and Garden in the Sky from May 17 to 18. Expo 2020 Museum offers a unique experience on an inspiring journey through Dubai’s triumphant bid to host the first World Expo in the Middle East, the challenges of delivering a global mega-event during a pandemic, and the unforgettable moments that made the Expo 2020.

Expo City, May 17 and 18, @expocitydubai

Carmina Burana – The Ballet

Carmina Burana: The Ballet makes its Dubai debut at Dubai Opera on May 23 and 24, 2025, in a thrilling reimagining of Carl Orff’s iconic cantata. Directed by acclaimed choreographer Edward Clug, the production fuses classical and contemporary ballet to capture the raw energy of fate, desire, and destiny. With dramatic choreography set to the thunderous O Fortuna and Orff’s emotional score, this bold performance promises a visceral, unforgettable night of music and movement.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, May 23 and 24, @dubaiopera

Tashkeel x Van Cleef & Arpels

Van Cleef & Arpels and Tashkeel celebrate a decade of the Emergent Designer Prize with a striking exhibition at Tashkeel Nad Al Sheba, running until June 3. Centered on the theme “Inspiring Winds,” the show features innovative works by Gulf-based designers. Highlights include Dhow Kite by Hajar Al Tenaiji, blending Emirati maritime heritage with sustainable design, and poetic pieces like No Beginning and Breezeborn. Expect sculpted wood, wind-shaped cork, and plenty of imagination.

Tashkeel, Nad Al Sheba, until Jun 3, daily, 8am to 10pm, Tel: (0) 4 336 3313, @tashkeelstudio

Fragments of Persian Modernity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foundry by Emaar (@foundrydowntown)



This exhibit at Foundry, presented by Bavan Gallery, Hoor Gallery, Zafi Gallery, offers a powerful snapshot of Iran’s artistic evolution through modern and contemporary works. Running across painting, sculpture, and mixed media, the exhibition highlights visionaries like Aydin Aghdashloo, Monir Farmanfarmaian, and Sirak Melkonian, exploring themes of identity, tradition, and transformation. Juxtaposing generations and genres, it reveals a vibrant artistic dialogue shaped by heritage and global influence — poetic, political, and deeply personal.

Foundry, Downtown Dubai, until May 13, daily, 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0) 4 367 3696, @foundrydowntown

HOME: Heart Of My Existence at JD Malat Gallery

Afro-Surrealist artist Kojo Marfo makes his Dubai debut with HOME: Heart Of My Existence at JD Malat Gallery, running until May 31. Through 13 bold, large-scale works, Marfo explores home as a feeling rather than a location — shaped by memory, identity, and cultural drift. Blending Cubist flair, Ghanaian iconography, and classical technique, his vibrant compositions pulse with emotion and existential inquiry. It’s a show that speaks directly to a rootless, global generation.

JD Malat Gallery, Downtown Dubai, May 31, daily, 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0) 4 257 0076, @jdmalatgallery

