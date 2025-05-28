Retail therapy, but actually therapeutic this time with the 3 day super sale..

Dubai’s biggest shopping weekend is back – this is the most exciting weekend for shoppers with the season’s biggest-ever discounts of up to 90 per cent. Running from May 3o to June 1, this is the hotly-anticipated 3 day super sale – a citywide slash of up to 90 per cent at some of the most famous retail names.

As always, this edition, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), covers lifestyle, electronics, fashion, beauty and homeware brands and much more. So, whatever it is that your heart desires, now is the time to get it at the best price possible. Exclusive deals will be available from more than 500 brands in over 2,500 stores across Dubai.

Now more than ever, with the holiday season of gifting, is the perfect time to take full advantage of the sales while also being kind to your wallet. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or buying gifts for family and friends, there will be something for everyone.

Locations covering the sale include all the top retail hotspots of Dubai, including BurJuman, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, Festival Plaza, Ibn Battuta Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Nakheel Mall, The Outlet Village, WAFI Mall, and many others.

Participating brands will include Sephora, Coral Perfumes, Pure Gold Jewellers, Rivoli, Daniel Wellington, Crate & Barrel, Home Centre, Chattels & More, Mothercare, Kipling, Ted Baker, Sacoor Brothers, Lululemon, Puma, Under Armour, Virgin Megastore, Samsung, Marks & Spencer, Debenhams, LEGO, Toys R Us, Steve Madden, Level Shoe District, Ray Ban, Al Jaber Optical, amongst several other leading retailers.

Shoppers will be also be able to unlock even greater value by using their favourite loyalty programmes. Think incredible rewards, points, and exclusive perks unlocked with BLUE Rewards, SHARE, Amber, Tickit, AURA, Privilege Plus, and Skywards Everyday – ranging from cashback and air miles to future discounts.

This season, we have something new and exciting – Dubai Festival City Mall will raise the stakes even higher with a Spend & Win promotion throughout the weekend, giving shoppers who spend Dhs300 or more the chance to win a whopping Dhs20,000 mall gift card. Every Dhs300 spent equals 1 entry into the competition, but purchases from fashion retailers double the entries into the draw.

For more information on the sale, visit 3daysupersale.com and @dubaifestivals across social media channels.

Happy shopping!

Three Day Super Sale, across various outlets, Nov 24 to 26, @dubaifestivals

