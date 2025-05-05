(Re)opening soon…

Now that we’ve officially entered summer, Dubai Garden Glow has closed its doors due to the rising temperatures. Like most outdoor attractions in Dubai, doors will reopen only once we enter winter. However, Dubai Garden Glow won’t be reopening its doors at its current location, instead using the summer to shift to a new spot with sparkling new upgrades.

Dubai Garden Glow – the city’s brightest neon park – has been located at Zabeel Park for the past 10 years. When it closed for the summer on April 6, 2025, the park announced on social media that it ‘will be back soon in a new location with an exciting new concept.’

If you haven’t been inside, families were able to tick off multiple attractions in one, including Glow Park, Dinosaur Park, Magic Park and Art Park.

*Top outdoor attractions to visit in Dubai before summer hits*

So, do we know where Dubai Garden Glow is moving to?

According to Damac Properties, Dubai Garden Glow is ‘opening the door to an even more thrilling future.’ According to the article, the exact location is yet to be announced officially, but sources confirmed that it will be relocating to Dubai Creek Harbour, near the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. Stay tuned, however, as we wait for official confirmation. New additions will include a larger AR-integrated display, an upgraded Dinosaur Park, and an enchanted botanical garden using real plant sculptures. It is expected to open at the new venue by October 2025. *This Dhs2bn well-being resort will be home to waterfalls, an indoor botanical garden and water park* What will happen to the original location?