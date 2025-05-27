A summer sleepover like no other…

Dubai’s only indoor rainforest, The Green Planet in City Walk, is opening its doors once again due to popular demand for a memorable overnight camping trip. And this year, there are new adventures to go on…

At Camping in the Rainforest, The Green Planet will be pitching up the tents where guests can enjoy a night’s stay under the tropical bio-dome – home to 3,000 plants and animals.

You will be able to set up camp every weekend from Friday, May 30, until Saturday, November 1, 2025.

All about the experience…

For the first time since its launch, The Green Planet has introduced themed nights. Over the three months, there will be something new to explore, so pick the one that excites you the most.

Jungle by the Moonlight | Every weekend from May 30 to June

Campers spending the night will go on a peaceful yet captivating night walk through the biodome, led by expert biologists. The sensory-rich experience is designed for curious minds and nature lovers.

Rainforest Rovers | July

In July, thrill seekers will turn into rainforest rovers and set off with flashlights in hand to uncover the secrets of the jungle after dark. You will find yourself engaging in a scavenger hunt, and getting up close and personal during behind-the-scenes animal feeding sessions.

Legends of The Green Planet | August

The experience in August takes an enchanting turn, and one where storytelling meets sciene in the rain forest. You will join others and sit under the Kapok tree and hear rainforest tales come to life. For creative visitors, there are art and craft themed encounters, too. Now, since this is Green Planet, you will also experience real-life encounters from colourful birds, prickly porcupines, and curious crawlies

How much will this all cost?

The camping package is priced at Dhs900 for a regular tent for two campers, while large tents are Dhs1,700 for a group of four.

You’ll have access to a locker, restrooms, and shower facilities so you won’t be totally ‘roughing’ it out.

So, if you love The Green Planet during the day, take this opportunity to experience it at night when the nocturnal happenings of the rainforest are at their liveliest.

Bookings can be made here. Only a limited number of guests will be hosted per night – which means you’ll need to plan and book your spot.

Camping in the Rainforest, The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, available every Fri and Sat from June 1 to November 1, Dhs900 for two and Dhs1,700 for four. Tel: (800) 7699. thegreenplanetdubai.com

Images: Supplied by The Green Planet