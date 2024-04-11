9 of the best places to see wildlife in the UAE
Welcome to the wild side…
Wildlife in UAE is not something a lot of people think about. But UAE is much more than the tall skyscrapers and unique activities.
When it comes to animals, there are plenty of places you can spot wildlife in the UAE and the venues don’t limit these wild majestic animals to four drab walls.
Here are 9 places to see wildlife in UAE
Abu Dhabi
Al Wathba Wetland Reserve
The land was previously a salt flat which flourished into a natural and man-made lake enabling many of Abu Dhabi’s wildlife to flourish. Speckled amongst nature, you will spot a large population of pink majestic flamingos, 250 species of birds, and a wide range of aquatic life. There are two self-guided walking trails (1.5 kms or 3 kms) where visitors can explore plus there’s a bird-watching hide to observe the flamingos.
Dubai Safari Park, Al Warqa 5, Dubai, open daily from 9am to 5pm, ticket prices vary, under 3s and people of determination can enter for free. Tel: (800) 900. dubaisafari.ae
Sharjah
Sharjah Safari Park
Sharjah’s huge safari park opened its doors last month on February 17 located within the Al Bridi Reserve in the city of Al Dhaid is 16 square kilometres, making it the largest safari project outside of Africa. Around 50,000 animals (120 species) call the safari home, including gazelles, giraffes, African wild turtles, crocodiles, lions, rhinos (make sure you spot the black rhino before you leave as it is one of the most important and rare animals in the safari), African rock python, elephants and flamingos. The park has a large natural lake and 100,000 African trees, as well as restaurants, cafes, a conference hall, safari visitors camp and more. The park is open daily from 8.30am to 6.30pm. The bronze ticket walking tour, which explores the ‘Africa’ zone is priced at Dhs40 for people aged 12 and above. A silver ticket bus tour explores all but one segment of the safari park and is Dhs120. A gold ticket, which allows you to tour in a luxury vehicle, is priced from Dhs275. You’ll need to head to the park to get tickets, as there isn’t an online ticket portal just yet.
Sharjah Safari Park, Al Dhaid Highway (E88), interchange 9, Sharjah @shjsafari
Images: Getty Images and Instagram