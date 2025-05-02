Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport will replace all operations at Dubai International and accommodate over 260 million passengers (the world’s largest capacity) annually…

HH. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has approved designs for the stunning new passenger terminal at Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport (AMI).

Once complete, Al Maktoum International will be the world’s largest airport, with a capacity of 260 million passengers annually, five terminals, and more than 400 aircraft gates. The airport, located in Dubai South, is set to be five times bigger than Dubai International Airport (DXB), spread across 70 square kilometers.

Construction of the Dhs128 million terminal has started with the first phase expected to be complete in 10 years with an annual capacity of 150 million passengers annually.

All operations at DXB, which is currently the world’s busiest international airport, will be transferred to Al Maktoum International in the coming years, according to Dubai Media Office.

The airport is “planned in such a way as to represent a leap into the future” and will “contribute to mitigate environmental emissions, aligning with the UAE’s vision for a sustainably built environment” aiming to achieve a LEED Gold certification, said HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation.

Today, we approved the designs for the new passenger terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport, and commencing construction of the building at a cost of AED 128 billion as part of Dubai Aviation Corporation’s strategy. Al Maktoum International Airport will enjoy the… pic.twitter.com/oG973DGRYX — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 28, 2024

HH Sheikh Mohammed added, “As we build an entire city around the airport in Dubai South, demand for housing for a million people will follow. It will host the world’s leading companies in the logistics and air transport sectors. We are building a new project for future generations, ensuring continuous and stable development for our children and their children in turn. Dubai will be the world’s airport, its port, its urban hub, and its new global centre.”

Images: Dubai Media Office X