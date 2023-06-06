The project is expected to be complete by 2050…

We know by now that Dubai likes to go big. In yet another megaproject announcement, Dubai has stated it will soon be home to the world’s biggest airport.

No, we aren’t getting a third airport, but plans have been announced to continue the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central (DWC) in Dubai South.

An official tweet from Dubai South states the economic zone ‘will be home to the world’s largest airport once complete, and a multi-modal transport infrastructure linking air, land, and sea.’

Additionally, it will be a business-friendly zone and will provide a diverse range of residential options.

Dubai’s airport of the future

DWC opened its cargo operations in June 2010, with its passenger terminal opening in October 2013. It currently has a five to seven million passenger capacity but upon completion, it will serve more than 260 million passengers.

Its completion date is set to 2050, but plans are in place for Phase 1 to be complete by 2030 where it will support an annual capacity of 130 million. Phase 1 will include the completion of two more runways, Concourse 1 and the West Terminal building.

The airport will also include a plethora of retail, food and beverage, relaxation and entertainment facilities.

The airport is at the heart of a larger project which consists of the development of eight districts including Dubai Logistics City, Commercial City, Residential City, Aviation City and Golf City.

What’s On is keeping an eye on updates on the megaproject and has reached out to Dubai South for more information.

Images: Dubai Media Office