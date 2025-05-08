Milky Way sightings in the UAE come with summer…

UAE residents are in for a treat this summer, as for the next five months, the Milky Way galaxy will be visible in the night sky.

Also known as the Galactic River, the galaxy’s main arm and core will be visible late at night, with the clearest and highest period for viewing being the months of July and August. As such, the galaxy is visible from May through October, and offers a stunning celestial sight which is as beautiful as it is rare.

The location…

Ahmed Hassan, Technical Director and Astrophotographer at Dubai Astronomy Group, told Khaleej Times that the best location to get a clear view of the Milky Way is Al Qua’a in Abu Dhabi. This is sort of a central point, the closest dark-sky site to most cities in the country.

Drivers have been instructed to follow a compact dirt path after leaving the paved road, which will lead to an open area suitable for observation. They are also advised to park a small distance away and walk the rest of it through the sand to prevent lights and dust from the car to cloud the view.

Optimal viewing conditions…

The best viewing conditions include a clear sky with no cloud cover, no moon, low wind and minimal dust. Light rain might be beneficial, as it clears the air, after which the view will be the best. Areas that are away from the light pollution of the cities are the most suitable spots, at least 35km away from city lights.

The galaxy will be visible to the naked eye after about 20 minutes in darkness, which is why eager observers are advised to reach the site with some time to spare, to allow their eyes to get used to the darkness.

Images: Unsplash