Oh Eid Al Adha, how we long for you…

Public holidays, everyone in the UAE’s favourite time of year, and the next one is Eid Al Adha 2025, but the question asked by everyone is when will it be announced? You’ll know if you’ve lived in the UAE for a significant time that each Eid break depends on when a particular moon is sighted and the moon sighting committees deem that it has or has not been spotted.

So when will Eid Al Adha 2025 be?

Current predictions show that the Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday dates will begin on Thursday June 5 with Arafat Day followed by Eid Al Adha 2025 on Friday June 6, Saturday June 7 and Sunday June 8.

However, the exact dates will be announced a bit closer to the time, depending on the end of Dhu Al Qa’dah month in the Islamic calendar.

Dhu Al Qa’dah began on Tuesday April 29, and once we find out when the month ends, then Eid Al Adha holiday should be confimed.

If Dhu Al Qa’dah is a 29-day month, then the final day of the month will be Tuesday May 27. This would then mean that the Dhu Al Hijjah 9 and Eid Al Adha would begin on Thursday, June 5, giving us a four-day long weekend with Sunday June 8 being the final day of the holiday.

If Dhu Al Qa’dah is 30 days long, then the final day of the month will be Wednesday, May 28. This would then mean Eid Al Adha break would begin on Friday June 6, giving us a four-day long weekend with Monday June 9 being the final day of the public holiday.

Depending on the moon sighting, Eid Al Adha 2025 will either begin on Thursday, June 5 or Friday, June 6, but we won’t know this until closer to the time, authorities may announce it on Tuesday, May 27.

Drones have been used recently to help spot the moon and we think it’s the most Dubai thing ever…