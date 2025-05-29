Plan your next evening out…

Rosewood Abu Dhabi has just relaunched its popular Hidden Bar, and what once made every list of the best speakeasies in town, is now back in a brand new avatar (to us, anyway) – as a full-blown bar and lounge.

Mysteriously tucked away behind newly-installed doors right off the hotel’s main lobby, the lights are dimmer, the cocktail menu slicker, and it’s the ideal spot for when you want to relax and have a catch-up mere minutes from the city.

“It’s always gin o’clock”, the menu proudly proclaims, and rightly so. This classy drinking den on Al Maryah Island, which tends to takes centre stage during negroni week, still boasts the same gorgeous views of the Al Maryah canal, with outdoor terrace seating that you’ll still be able to enjoy in the cooler months to catch that gorgeous Abu Dhabi sunset.

Beverages we recommend from a quick try of their menu include Forbidden Fruits (Dhs75) with mixed berry and lime juice if you lean towards sweeter creation and the Coffee Negroni (of course). That said, there’s over a couple hundred gin creations and other classic cocktails available at this super spot, as well as handy bar bites and premium wine picks.

So with the weekend looming large, make sure to head over to the Rosewood Abu Dhabi and experience Hidden Bar 2.0. This is likely to become your next favourite bar in the capital – and yes, brand new imagery will be in soon. Stay tuned.