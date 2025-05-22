Tresind Studio just made Michelin History!

The MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2025 winners have just been announced at a ceremony at Address Sky Views on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

On the big night, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, stated, “I am very confident that Dubai will remain at the forefront of the global culinary stage, setting a new standard and delighting food lovers across the world.”

While we wish a hearty congratulations to all the winning restaurants (both new and retaining), we have to shine the spotlight on one: Tresind Studio in Dubai which becomes the first Indian restaurant in the world to have Three Michelin Stars to its name.

As it happened…

On the night, after the announcement of the Two Michelin Star, we sat back in silence as we noticed Tresind Studio missing from the list. And we sat on the edge of our seats as Gwendal Poullennec once again took to the stage to announce that, for the first time ever in Dubai, there will be a ‘Three Michelin Star’ winner.

Poullennec first congratulated FZN by Björn Frantzén – ‘a restaurant that has been one of the most awaited openings here in Dubai.’ And after photos were taken on stage… we got another surprise…

Poullennec took the microphone once more to share a video of him surprising Chef Himanshu and his team at the restaurant to announce the thrilling news.

On the video, he says, ‘Today it’s my great pleasure and honour to announce that your place is awarded with Three Michelin Stars.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trèsind Studio (@tresindstudio)

He added, ‘This is the first ever Three Michelin Star Indian restaurant in the world’

On receiving the award on the night, Chef Himanshu said, ‘It’s a great honour and pleasure. Today I feel I am standing here because this has not been a 100-foot journey. It has been a marathon for many years.’

He thanked his family, his supportive wife, his daughter who changed his fortune, and the Passion Hospitality Group, who have been instrumental in making what Tresind Studio is today.

Chef Himanshu thanked his team for their support and their belief in him, calling them champions, and said, ‘I believe firmly that Tresind Studio can only be Tresind Studio in Dubai. It cannot be the same in any other country or city in the world. So I must thank Dubai for fulfilling the dreams of millions of people.’

Chef Himanshu ended by saying, ‘I dedicate this achievement to my country, to my countrymen. I think it’s a big victory for Team India.’

About the dining experience…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GET IN MY BELLY | Food & Travel | Kaylee Folster (@getinmybelly.co.za)

Well, it’s clearly one you do not want to miss…

Chef Himanshu says the menu, called ‘Rising India, is an experience where we take every guest on a small mini trip to India. And I think Dubai becomes the base because Dubai is connected throughout the world.’

And what a lovely experience it is…

Time to get those bookings in, but… maybe be prepared to wait a while because we are sure it is going to be booked well in advance.

@tresindstudio

PS. As for FZN, well… What’s On kind of predicted it could happen *wink*. Read the story here.

Here is the list of Michelin Star restaurants in Dubai for 2025:

THREE MICHELIN STARS

FZN by Björn Frantzén

Tresind Studio

PS. Tresind Studio is also the first Indian restaurant in the world to receive a three-Michelin-star rating. Huge congratulations to Chef Himanshu and the team.

TWO MICHELIN STARS

Retained: Il Ristorante by Niko Romito

Retained: Row on 45

Retained: Stay by Yannick Alleno

ONE MICHELIN STAR

NEW: Jamavar NEW: Manāo

Retained: 11 Woodfire

Retained: Al Muntaha

Retained: Avatara

Retained: Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

Retained: Hakkasan

Retained: Hōseki

Retained: La Dame De Pic

Retained: Moonrise

Retained: Orfali Bros

Retained: Ossiano

Retained: Smoked Room

Retained: Tasca by Jose Avillez

MICHELIN GREEN STAR

Retained: Boca

Retained: Teible

Retained: Lowe

BIB GOURMAND

Bib Gourmand recognises places offering great cooking at reasonable prices.

In total, there are now 22 Bib Gourmand restaurants in Dubai.

Here are the five new Bib Gourmand recipients for 2025: Duo Gastrobar (Creek Harbour); Harummanis; Hawkerboi; Khadak; and Sufret Maryam.

Here are all the restaurants that remained on the list: 21 Grams; 3Fils; Aamara; Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant; Bait Maryam; Berenjak; Duo Gastrobar (Dubai Hills); Goldfish; Hoe Lee Kow; Indya by Vineet; Kinoya; Konjiki Hototogisu; REIF Japanese Kushiyaki (Dar Wasl); Reif Japanese Kushiyaki (Dubai Hills); Revelry; Shabestan; and Teible.

MICHELIN SPECIAL AWARDS

Service Award 2024: Mohamed Galal from Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant

Sommelier Award 2024: Shiv Menon from Boca

Young Chef Award: Abhiraj Khatwani from Manāo

Opening of the Year: Ronin

MICHELIN SELECTED RESTAURANTS

Alongside the Michelin Starred restaurants, Bib Gourmands, Green Star and Michelin Special Awards,

The 16 new selected restaurants joining the Michelin selected list are Bâoli, Bordo Mavi; Dragonfly; Gerbou; Indikaya; Late Eatery, LEÑA Dubai; Mimi Mei Fair; Osteria Funkcoolio; Ronin; Sexy Fish; Studio Frantzén; Tang Town; The Spaniel and XU Dubai.

The restaurants that have retained their place in the Michelin selected list are: 99 Sushi; Akira Back; Al Fanar; Amazonico; Ariana’s Persian Kitchen; Armani Hashi; Armani Ristorante; At.Mosphere; Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia; Avli by tashas; Boca; Bombay Bungalow; Brasserie Boulud; Carnival by Tresind; CÉ LA VI; Chic Nonna; Cinque; City Social; Clap; Coya; Demon Duck by Alvin Leung; estiatorio Milos; Fi’lia; Fouquet’s; French Riviera; Hutong; Ibn Albahr; Il Borro Tuscan Bistro Dubai; Indego by Vineet; Jara by Martin Berasategui; Josette; Jun’s; L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon; La Mar by Gaston Acurio; LPM; Little Miss India; LOWE; L’Olivo at Al Mahara; Masti; Mayabay; Mina Brasserie; Mott 32; Netsu by Ross Shohan; Ninive; Nobu; Pierchic; Pierre’s TT; Rhodes W1; Riviera by Jean Imbert; Rockfish; RSVP; Ruya; Sea Fu; Shang Palace; Siraj; StreetXO; Sucre; Takahisa; TERO The Experience by Reif Othman; The Artisan; The Guild; Tresind and Zuma.

About the Michelin ratings

One Michelin Star – high-quality cooking, worth a stop

Two Michelin Stars – excellent cooking, worth a detour

Three Michelin Stars – exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey

Bib Gourmand – places offering great cooking at reasonable prices

For more information, visit guide.michelin.com

Images: Instagram and supplied