Sharjah’s east coast has quietly been gaining momentum as a scenic spot for a weekend escape from the city. Let us plan your perfect itinerary…

9am: Begin your adventure at Al Rafisah Dam

You can kickstart the fun before you reach the heart of Khorfakkan by stopping off at Al Rafisah Dam. About 10 minutes outside of the central area, this picturesque enclave has existed since the 1980s but has been recently redeveloped to make it more tourist-friendly. As such, you can now enjoy walks, hikes and kayaking around the serene lake. For stretching views, enjoy a short climb up the side of a mountain to the castle, or for a more low-tempo morning, stroll along to the manmade waterfall.

visitsharjah.com/al-rafisah-dam

11am: Brunch at a novelty café

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAILWAY CAFE (@railway.ae)

A striking structure at Khorfakkan’s resistance monument, Railway Café has been uniquely designed to resemble a train station, albeit one of beautiful glass and geometric structures. Pick up a hot or cold coffee at the brew platform, or grab an espresso from espresso station, and order sweet treats like date pudding, French toast, or the Instagrammable kunafa cheesecake. Breakfast is served until 2pm, and features favourites like scrambled egg on toast, shakshuka, and eggs Florentine.

@railwaycafe.ae

1pm: Soak up the local sights

One of Khorfakkan’s crowning features, the Roman-esque Khorfakkan Amphitheatre is a must-visit in Khorfakkan. A celebrated local landmark, it can accommodate more than 3,500 spectators and has been designed with a state-of-the-art cooling system, making it a year-round attraction. Admire the architecture, walk the tiered steps that gaze towards the stage, and make a pit stop at the amphitheatre restaurant. Next door, the Khorfakkan waterfall is another towering structure you won’t want to miss. Stretching some 45 metres, it’s carved out of natural rock, and the windows at the top open for visitors at regular intervals, for those looking to enjoy the best views.

5pm: Step back in time at Souk Sharq

Be transported back in time at Souk Sharq, an old market styled as a tribute to the UAE’s yesteryear. Wander the halls and enjoy the sights, aromas and sounds that drift from the market stalls, picking up heritage crafts, handmade souvenirs, and sampling local flavours at the many restaurants and cafes dotted throughout. The market also houses the Traditional Craft Museum, well worth a visitor to delve deeper into the history of Khorfakkan (it’s free to enter, too).

8pm: Bed down in a heritage hotel

While there are several modern hotels under construction in Khorfakkan, for a taste of the traditional check-in to Najd Al Meqsar. Arguably one of the most unique stays in the UAE, the Sharjah Collection property has transformed a traditional mountain village into a boutique heritage hotel of just seven ‘Kareen Houses’, each a one-bedroom abode filled with charming traditional features. While free WiFi, AC and Smart TVs have been added, the hand-hewn wooden beams, stone walls and thatched roofs remain. Room rates start from Dhs720.

@najdalmeqsar

6am: Enjoy a sunrise hike

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View By Wave ⛰ (@theviewbywave)

To really make the most of this scenic enclave, set your alarm early and head out on a morning hike to catch the sun dramatically lift over the calm waters of the sea. The Al Rabi Mountain trail is one of the most popular and easy hikes in the UAE – clearly marked so that it’s suitable for all abilities. While the trail does get steep at times, the views across the Hajjar mountains and Khorfakkan landmarks are rewarding. Make a pit stop at The View by Wave and treat yourself to a nourishing post-hike breakfast.

@theviewbywave

9am: Relax on the beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khorfakkan Beach (@khorfakkanbeach)

The golden sands of this natural beauty make for a lovely spot to bask in the sunshine, but the corniche along Khorfakkan beach is also dotted with plenty of family-friendly spots to enjoy. Stroll along the scenic promenade and make lunch plans around pretty restaurants like chic seaside spot Pentagon (@pentagonuae), Mangrove Café (@mangrovecafe.ae) or casual Italian restaurant, Vinci (@vincirestaurantuae). There’s a play area for little ones to burn off some steam, tennis courts available for hire, and watersports available too.

@khorfakkanbeach

1pm: Discover the colourful marine life on a boat trip to Shark Island

Those with a penchant for adventure should head to Khorfakkan port and take a boat out to Shark Island, officially called Sira Khorfakkan, a small island five minutes off the coast of the beach. The crystal waters are home to a phenomenal variety of marine life and is so clear that you’ll likely be able to see the shoals of fish swimming by from the boat. But the underwater world is best enjoyed with a snorkelling session, where you might also see rays and black tip reef sharks.

4pm: Pick up a coffee for the drive home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Medellin 🖤 (@medellin.ae)

After a weekend of thrills, it’s time to head home – but not without taking a small diversion to Medellin, a speciality coffee spot where you can order via drivu and have your coffee delivered to the car.

@medellin.ae