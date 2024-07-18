Add this to your UAE staycation bucket list…

Looking to check-in and travel back in time? Then pack your bags for Najd Al Meqsar, the newest Sharjah Collection hotel now welcoming guests.

Arguably one of the most unique stays in the UAE, Sharjah Collection has transformed a former traditional mountain village into a beautiful heritage hotel of just seven ‘Kareen Houses’, each with a bedroom each. Perched on a mountain top in scenic Khorfakkan on Sharjah’s East Coast, you’ll count rolling hills and dense forests among your neighbours. So, if peace and quiet are high on your staycation agenda, this is one spot to bookmark.

Much of the original features remain at Najd Al Meqsar, in the lobby and communal areas, the restaurant, and the guest rooms. Hand-hewn wooden beams, stone walls, and a thatched roof all add to the traditional charm. But the rooms have also been given modern upgrades for today’s traveller, with free WiFi, AC, and smart TV’s fitted in every room. Each guest house opens up onto its own picturesque terrace, perfect for cooler alfresco evenings and making the most of the stretching coastal views.

For dining, Wishi Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner in a setting that’s befitting of the heritage experience, but contemporary where it needs to be. Enjoy gorgeous views when dining indoors, or embrace the natural beauty by dining on the terrace.

While there’s not much to do on-site, there’s much to explore on your doorstep in Khorfakkan, a scenic spot that’s fast becoming one of the best places in the UAE for local culture and nature. This peaceful enclave is popular for its crystal clear sea, golden beach, and craggy mountains that invite adventure.

Room rates over summer start from Dhs720 based on two adults, bed and breakfast, or upgrade to half board for Dhs1,010, or full board for Dhs1,300.

Najd Al Meqsar by Sharjah Collection, Wadi Wshee, Khorfakkan, from Dhs720. Tel: (0)6 801 2020. @najdalmeqsar